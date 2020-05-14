The County Clerk’s Office is open to the public and is encouraging voters who do not wish to go to the polls to vote in the Municipal Election on June 2, 2020, to come to the Courthouse to vote Absentee.
Our office hours are Monday – Friday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Please come prepared to practice social distancing. Masks are always appreciated, and you will be asked to use hand sanitizer prior to touching the election equipment.
The County Clerk’s Office would like to inform voters that not everyone has issues to vote on in the June 2, 2020 Municipal Election. Since there are no county-wide issues on the ballot, voters in the following areas have nothing to vote on:
Old Mines Precinct – All voters have no issues on the ballot. This precinct will not be open on election day.
Cruise Precinct – The 836 voters in the Kingston School District will have no issues to vote on. Voters in that precinct who live in the Richwoods and Potosi School Districts should go to the polls to vote.
Ebo Precinct - The 67 voters in the Kingston School District will have no issues to vote on. Voters in that precinct who live in the Potosi and Bourbon School Districts should go to the polls to vote.
Take the time and cast your vote – absentee or election day!
