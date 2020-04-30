by Kris Richards
The Washington County Commission let their Joint Directive for the Coronavirus Pandemic expire last Friday night, April 24th at midnight.
The State of Missouri’s Stay At Home Order is still in place until Sunday, May 3rd at midnight.
People have had to make their own decisions on health and safety. The basics have been stated over and over again, wash your hands, cover your coughs and sneezes, keep your distance and more.
The question has now become “What do we do?”. There are literally millions of opinions for millions of people. The fact is no one has the answer because we’ve never had the question. While many watch the numbers of infection and death, others watch the people around them. We will all go forward, into what has now become the ‘New Normal’. The fact is with this next step, these next weeks or days, however you’d like to look at it, that everyone still gets to decide.
Most everyone has become cautious. There are those that aren’t that worried. There are those that are overly worried. There are those in between.
The Health Departments, Doctors, Hospitals and many more health care officials continue to urge care and caution. Sensibly so. If there is any kind of illness you could stay away from, wouldn’t you? The last several weeks have been a situation that has only been seen in sci-fi movies and television plots. References have been made to authors and writers that could only come up with what we’re all going through. The situation is real. There have been people die.
The most incredible part of the COVID-19 story so far is that it has been documented by media from the beginning, which wasn’t the start because it had to have started, been spread, been reacted to before it became a story, to where we are now.
The digital age, social media, digital media and instant news have fed and fueled the fire of the virus. There are many important stories, factual stories and good human interest stories that have come from the pandemic.
In the same account, there is so much misinformation and so many stories and sound bites that can ‘muddy the waters’ for the public. From the beginning, in the U.S., the Center for Disease Control (CDC) has been the leader for information nationally. The responsibilities spread from there - states, counties, local all having to answer to the public. The government agencies have done a good job of staying in step and working together to keep up and keep the public informed with the situation locally.
In Washington County, the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) was up and running quickly with seats filled by Ambulance, Health Department, Hospital, Emergency Management, County and City elected officials and Law Enforcement. The group has met continually, at least three times a week as a whole until now, with several more meetings with other entities that are called on for help and cooperation.
The E.O.C. has had their challenges from day one. Who, what, when and where are some of the first questions asked in response to an emergency. The group divided tasks and today, works on a coordinated, continued response as we all go forward.
We have seen few cases, eight at this writing, in Washington County. The Health Department announced the first COVID-19 related death on Wednesday, April 22nd for the County. The young lady was in her 20’s, according to the report.
The ‘new normal’ we are now entering is yet to be determined. We all will probably give others a little more space, be a little more guarded on what and who we touch. We all get to determine this new normal together. And here we go.
Stores and shops are opening back up, some with limited hours, some with limited number of people allowed in the space. Many are trying to make sure hand sanitizer, trash cans and wipes are available.
The ‘Thank You’ really goes to everyone for making an effort for their neighbors, friends and families.
We all thank those that have been forced into service during the pandemic. From doctors and nurses, ambulance crews and fire fighters, law enforcement, all who daily deal with adverse conditions and risk; to the grocery store and convenience store employees and truck drivers, delivery and service people, utility workers and retail store clerks who have still continued to work during this stressful time.
Thanks to the faithful for helping calm this storm and putting life in perspective. The common term ‘We’re all in this together’ has never been more true. A germ does not discriminate and we are all vulnerable to a degree.
As we try to get back to life, continue to remember your neighbors and friends. Check on the people that are next door. Perhaps, this whole mess might get us back to talking to each other and remembering what really is important.
The future continues to unfold in front of all us and we are still headed down that road. Maybe with a little compassion and understanding we can make that road a little smoother and a better ride for our children and their children as well.
Be ready for the negative and the blame, too. There will be many that knew exactly what to do, after this is all over. Those opinions will be heard, with many of those who didn’t have to make a decision when it was needed.
I fault no one in this big scheme of things. There was no reference or guide to go from, we’ve never had anything like this before. Some compared this to the Spanish Flu in 1918. There is almost, literally, no one alive that dealt with that pandemic at all. We will all learn from this experience together and this is what is going to shape our new normal.
Take care, stay healthy and continue to do all those things that we do. Wash your hands, cover your coughs and sneezes and give others a little room. Love and hug your family, check on friends and neighbors. We will get to this ‘new normal’ together and see what lies ahead.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.