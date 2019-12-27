Companies Honored . . . Washington County Industrial Development Authority Recognized Local Manufacturers During November

National Manufacturing Day is typically recognized as the first Friday in November, but the Washington County I.D.A. wanted to expand on that idea and take the time and make the effort to recognize local Manufacturers. Krista Snyder, I.D.A. Executive Director, spent some quality time with 17 manufacturers in Washington County during the month of November.

Snyder said, “Manufacturers and industrial producers are the foundation of American made products. We are very fortunate to have our industries in our County.” She went on to explain that she was able to visit with each industry and drop off a small token of appreciation for what these companies do directly - and indirectly for our local economy.

Krista Snyder went on to say, “These companies have a direct impact on our economic health and our local economy. Recruitment of a new company or industry is only part of the I.D.A.’s misson. Expansion and retention of the existing industries we have are the backbone of our sustainability and growth from within.”

Director Snyder said, “We wanted to recognize these industry leaders locally, but we want everyone to realize there are more out there. Next year, we’ll be adding industries to visit to our list. The I.D.A. will promote Washington County on any level. And, we’re doing it now.”

“The economy has been good and we’ve seen a lot of activity from retail to manufacturing. The I.D.A. is ready to help when we can and we’ve had some good opportunities in 2019.,” said Snyder. “I’m looking forward to 2020, I think we’ve got some good things ahead of us.”

Snyder said she enjoyed the visits with those she got to catch up with and noted that it’s hard to keep up with everyone because it is busy, and that’s a good thing. She wants to remind business leaders, county residents and neighbors that growth is good for all and you never know where your next lead for a new business may come from. “There’s a lot of activity in the business world and we want to be part of it”, said Snyder.