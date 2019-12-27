Razor’s Edge, Wendell Nipper To Retire At End of Year, 2019

Wendell Nipper enjoys remembering the dates and days of his career. Dec. 28th, 2019 will be another one for him to recall soon.

Wendell says he’s done and hanging up the clippers on the last Saturday in December.

He’d rather talk about how he got started and how many years it’s been to now.

Wendell said he went to school in May of 1967 and graduated on November 29th, 1967 from barber school.

“Back then you had to do an apprenticeship,” said Wendell. “I went to work at Copeland’s Barber Shop on December 4th that year.”

He remembered the days and dates very well and a lot of the people.

Nipper went on and said he left Desloge on Dec. 6th, 1969 and came to Potosi. He went in to a spot on top of the hill next to the lumber yard and opened up with Dave Portell.

Wendell tells, “We opened on Dec. 9th, 1969 and Dave stayed with it until 1971 when he went back to work in St. Louis.”

“I stayed in Potosi and built up a good clientele. On Dec. 11th, 1979 I landed here and have been here ever since.”

“That was 40 years here on Dec. 11th. It’s been good to me and I’ve enjoyed the people.”

Wendell has had Bonnie by his side throughout and she said, “We’ll see how retirement goes. I know we’ll stay busy.”

With church and community, Wendell and Bonnie will probably still be on the run in Potosi.