CHILD ABUSE PREVENTION MONTH PROCLAIMED

Mayor Thomas R. “T.R.” Dudley presents a Proclamation recognizing Child Abuse Prevention Month to Whitney Shumway, Children’s Division of the D.F.S. with the 24th Judicial Circuit Court. While discussing the Proclamation Ms. Shumway said that most all the communities in the 24th Judicial Circuit had issued Proclamations recognizing the need for attention on the continuing problem of child abuse. Mayor Dudley said he was glad to have the City of Potosi participate and it is an unfortunate circumstance that any child has to deal with abuse. Ms. Shumway noted that with school out of session the challenge of keeping up with children has fallen back to their home life and sometimes abuse can go unnoticed or seen by others. “No child deserves abuse, we need to remind everyone to be attentive and help those youngsters that may not be able to help themselves,” said Mayor Dudley. The Proclamation was officially presented Monday, April 27th, 2020 in front of the Potosi City Hall.
