Red Wing Shoe Company recently collected food items for the Potosi Elks Lodge #2218 Backpack Program. Pictured from left are Tom Worthen, Elks Treasurer; Rhonda Portell, Red Wing; Dave DeGonia and Randy Eaton, Potosi Elks Trustees. The Backpack Program currently serves food stuffs to over 280 youngsters throughout the County each week. (Submitted Photo)