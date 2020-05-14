Incident Command Team Update – May 8th, 2020
We are continuing to meet every week as a command team. There are several informal meetings with various groups throughout the week as well. As a whole, everyone is working diligently to protect our community and prepare for the unknown.
The general reminder that we want to pass on is this: COVID-19 isn’t gone just because the state has reopened; it is still out there. We need to be smart about things to prevent mass spread. Social distancing, hand hygiene practices, staying home when you don’t feel well, wiping down surfaces with disinfectants, etc. are all still valid precautions to take place. We ask that the public be smart about COVID-19 and continue to be cautious with everyday interactions and practices.
Our current COVID-19 numbers are as follows, per our Public Health Department:
• Tested: 352
• Positive: 9
• Negative: 336
• Pending: 7
• Death: 1
There seems to be much greater access to testing across Missouri. This is a very good thing! Also, Public Health is getting reports back from folks who have been tested outside of the county now. That was slow going at first. As a general reminder, if you feel you have symptoms of COVID-19, please make an appointment with your provider. If you do not have a provider, you may contact one of the hospital clinics, Great Mines or the Public Health Department. In addition to the viral swabs, both WCMH and GMHC are offering antibody testing via blood draw at this time. If you’re interested in antibody testing, please contact your provider. If you don’t have a provider, contact WCMH or GMHC.
Our PPE status is good at this time. We are committed to “stocking up” for the future.
Please don’t’ forget that we want you to stay healthy! This isn’t the time to stop managing your health problems. Please manage your health conditions now. There are many options for managing your healthcare in our county. If your condition is non-emergent, contact your provider or reach out to one of the following resources for guidance:
• Health Way Primary Care:
573-438-2977
• Austin Plaza Primary Care:
573-438-8500
• Potosi Rural Health Clinic:
573-438-1778
• Great Mines Health Center:
573-438-9355
If your condition is emergent (chest pain, shortness of breath, not acting appropriately, etc.) PLEASE call 9-1-1. Keep in mind that any person calling 911 will receive an over the phone screening to prepare responders. This is for the safety of our healthcare providers, our first responders and the public. Don’t be alarmed when you see us in gowns with masks on. Any person who presents to a healthcare facility or who the healthcare folks come to you, will receive a screening. Not only will the patient be screened, but the whole family will be screened.
COVID-19 did not just disappear, so all healthcare and public safety agencies in the County are continuing to screen their staff, every day. They are all taking precautionary measures to ensure the safety of everyone they come into contact with. We must ensure the stability of our local healthcare and public safety agencies, especially during this pandemic.
As a team, we are committed to working together to keep our county as safe and as healthy as possible during this difficult time. We are continuing to work with our local and regional partners on various activities.
We want to thank everyone who took the time to donate blood last week. It is greatly appreciated. Also, thank you to everyone who continues to be cautious as we navigate a world with COVID-19.
Take care and stay safe.
Respectfully Submitted,
Justin P. Duncan
Incident Commander
