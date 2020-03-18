Area schools are working to keep their school age children fed during the closings due to the COVID-19 virus.
On Tuesday, March 17, 2020 Potosi R-3 School District announced that the District will begin a ‘meals on wheels’ program to continue to feed R-3 students. Superintendent Randy Davis said, “Please allow us the privilege of serving meals to your child during this time away from school.”
Davis also said, “To provide this service, our food service personnel will be preparing meals each morning, with faculty and staff bagging this food, and our bus drivers will be delivering the meals to your children’s bus stop each day between the hours of 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Also, for students that may have transportation, our cafeterias at the elementary and intermediate schools will be open for any student to stop and receive a grab-n-go lunch and breakfast. It’s that simple!”
The plan is to start the food service for R-3 on Friday, March 20th. The school asks that a parent call the building that the child attends by 9 a.m. each day to inform a staff member that your child will be at the bus stop for a delivery.
Richwoods R-VII School announced a bus route delivery service for free breakfast and lunch meals that will be delivered to regular bus stops for the District between 3:30 and 4:30 p.m. The plan was to begin on Wednesday, March 18th and continue for each school day that is dismissed due to the virus threat.
Richwoods School requested families who attend and don’t use the bus service to contact the school if meals are needed.
Kingston K-14 School has also made plans to provide meals for students during the dismissal. Kingston will be doing a breakfast and lunch meal that will be available by bus delivery.
Valley of Caledonia R-VI was planning a pick up system for lunch at the school. At press time, the details had not been finalized.
