The Potosi High School will recognize the Missouri Options Graduates on Friday, June 12th, 2020. The honors will be celebrated at the P.H.S. Gymnasium.
The graduation is set to begin at 6:30 p.m. The school has announced that the plans are tentative at this time. Graduates will pick up caps and gowns the evening of the ceremony in Mrs. Rousan’s classroom.
Missouri Options Graduates can email pictures for the Senior slideshow to brousan@potosir3.org. An alternate date has been set for Friday, June 26th if needed.
