Kingston K-14 Announces
Dates For Grads & Work
The Kingston K-14 Administration has announced several important dates for students and the conclusion of the 2019-2020 school year.
Homework collection for students is set for the week of May 11th through 15th, 2020.
Homework will be collected for students from Kindergarten through 12th Grade.
Hours for collection will be Monday, May 11th through Wednesday, May 13th from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Thursday, May 14th from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Friday, May 15th from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
All collection will be outside of the school building doors.
The Cougar Junior/Senior Prom has been scheduled for Saturday, June 13th at 7 p.m.
Graduations have been tentatively slated for the 2020 Kingston Cougars.
The Kindergarten graduation is scheduled for Friday, June 19th at 6 p.m.
The Kingston Senior Class of 2020 will graduate on Saturday, June 20th at 7 p.m.
If these dates are not functional due to the health crisis alternative dates have been set for July, 2020.
The Prom is set for Saturday, July 18th. Kindergarten graduation would be Friday, July 24th and the Senior Class graduation would be Saturday, July 25th.
Potosi High School Sets
Prom/Graduation Dates
The R-3 School District has set tentative days for rescheduling of the annual Junior/Senior Prom for the Class of 2020. The tentative date is Saturday, June 6th with the formal to be held at Alexander’s in Farmington from 6 to 11 p.m. (A June 20th date has also been set as an alternate if necessary.)
The Class of 2020 Potosi High School graduation has been rescheduled for Saturday, June 13th at 8 p.m. Plans for the event remain tentative as health concerns will have to be addressed as the date gets closer. (An alternate date of Saturday, June 27th has been set if it becomes necessary to reschedule again.)
Valley of Caledonia
Sets Prom & Graduation
The Valley of Caledonia School District has set tentative dates for the Junior/Senior Prom and the Class of 2020 Graduation.
The Valley Prom has been rescheduled for Saturday, June 13th, 2020.
Graduation for the Class of ’20 dates are still tentative with Saturday, June 6th; Saturday, July 11th or Saturday, August 1st being considered. The social distancing requirements and health issues at the time will dictate the decision.
