Potosi R-3 School District held graduation ceremonies for Potosi High School Seniors on Saturday, June 27th at the P.H.S. gymnasium at 8 p.m. with limited seating and admission by ticket.
Potosi High graduated 148 students in the Class of 2020. The total includes the Missouri Options Graduates, who graduated on Friday evening and the Seniors on Saturday.
The Potosi High School Class of 2020 role includes Hattie Breann Akers, Joshua Nathanial Allen, Thaddeus Webb Allen, Haley Alexis Ames, Sierra Nichole Ames, Cheyenne Renae Anderson, Jordan Scott Anderson, Joshua Nathaniel Anderson, Hannah Roseann Batey, Kelton Brian Benson, Alexis Marie Blair, Samuel Allen Bouse, Haley Marie Boyer, Jenna Breanne Boyer, Joseph Allen Boyer, Hailee Nicole Brand, Zachary Isaiah Brewer, Rose Marie Brinkman, Breanna Joelle Brown, Rachel Ann Brown, Blake Grant Buckley, Caleb Elijah Buhler, Deziree Lynn Marie Burns, Justin Blade Cain, Taylor Logan Campbell, Lillian Ann Marie Cantrell, Chelsea Michelle Charboneau, Kaleb Matthew Coffman, Mackenzie Joan Coleman-Portell, Kennedy ReAnne Coleman, Kyle Joseph Coleman, Olivia Paige Coleman, Josie Lynn Colyott, Jaden Kaye Conway, Elijah David Cosby, Makayla Elizabeth Mae Courtois, Brianna Skylar Davis, Sarah Grace Deal, Hayden Joseph Dean, Anthony Gonzalez DeClue, Samuel Eli DeClue, Zoe’ Breann DeClue, Austin Wayne Dover, Ty Logan Eckhoff, Elijah Reuben Emily, Michealla Marie Emily, Andrew Thomas Evans, Garrett Alexander Eye, Phillip Mark Eye, Yvonne Irene Eye, Dalton Edward Farris, Kaylee Dale Farris, Grace Marie Firnbach, Chase Kenneth Foster, Karissa Lynn Fowler, Jason Alexzander Fudge, Michael Lynn Fulbright, Isaac Matthew Gaghen, Jenna Nicole Gardner, Nicholas Anthony Gerren, Colby David Gibson, Andrea Rose Golden, Brandon Edward Golden, Trevor Michael Golden, Logan Blaine Halbert, David Michael Hawkins, Cheyenne Cecelia Marie Heath, Johnny Lee Joseph Hedrick, Kayley Sue Heeter, Erika Danyelle Henson, James Kyle Hughes, Gage Preston Humphrey, Brianna Mamie Huskey, Tanner Elijah Insco, Ricky Lee Ireland Jr., Paige Nicole Isbell, Kiahna Sue Adrey Jackson, Ashley Nicole Jarvis, Joshua MacArthur Jarvis, Jocelyn Dannielle Kincaid, Caleb Wesley King Lester, Emilee Elayne Knapp, Sydney Alexandria Krebs, Peyton Christopher Larimore, Makenzy Joyce Lawson, Jayleen Tiera Like, Isaac Jacob Link, Ethan Chadbourne Long, Madison Daniel Lopez, Brett Alexander Lynch, Angelica Jane Markert, Dakota Lee Marler, Mariah Danielle Marty, Lewie Alexander McCaul, Addisen Leigh McDonough , Jordayn Alexis Mercer, Annah Elizabeth Micke, Kyle Andrew Miller, Trinity Danae Miller, Emily Brianne Missey, Kaylee Rose Missey, Hunter David Moon, Austin Anthony Jewel Moorman, Joseph Wayne Moses, Catherine Rose Mosier, Colby William Mosier, Brooke Elizabeth Murdick, Cheyenne Renee Murdick, Triston Thomas Murdick, Alex Linn Nethington, Kyra Nicole Odle, Jobi Grace Pashea, Justin Paul Peyton, Haley Rebecca Pickett, Cameron David Allen Rawe, Wyatt Mathew Sansoucie, Aubrey Adelle Schaffer, Devin Lee Sexton, Colton Michael Shanks, Austin Cole Short, Luke Dennis Short, David Wayne Skaggs, Garrett Hunter Skelton, Troy Corbic Skinner, Madison Leann Smith, Jacob Allen Snyder, Alivia Paige Streckfus, Mikyha Payton Chyea Svoboda, Karlee Rain Taylor, Madison Cheyene Tedder, Eli Joseph Wayne Thompson, Emma Lee Thompson, Ashtyn Jade Tuning, Cory Ray Walton, Caleb Michael Wands, Jedidiah David Weir, Levi Henry Weir, Abby Marie Weston, Tanner Raymond Weston, Peyton Michael Wild, Jacob Alexander Wilkinson, Alexa Morgan Wilson, Madylan Renee Wilson, Alexis Jalynn Winick, Seth Lee Wood, Brayden Lane Woods, Luke Elijah Woods, Ian Joseph Wright.
Awards were given to Valedictorian Jordyan Mercer; Salutatorian Abby Weston during the commencement ceremonies. The Trojan Award was given to Kennedy Coleman by the 2019 award winner, Bryonna Allgier. A large crowd was able to enjoy the evening at the P.H.S. gym.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.