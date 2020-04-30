JEFFERSON CITY – Hunters, anglers, and trappers who use the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) free MO Hunting mobile app need to perform an update to continue to get the most current regulations and data information, as well as to apply for an elk hunting permit during May.
Both Apple and Android users need to install the update. Apple requires users to have at least the iOS-10 version to use the updated MO Hunting app. Android requires users to have at least Android 5.
For more info on MO Hunting, go online to mdc.mo.gov/mohunting
Learn more about Missouri’s first elk season starting this fall at mdc.mo.gov/newsroom/mdc-announces-missouri%E2%80%99s-first-elk-hunting-season-coming-fall.
