“Happy” Harvick Wins Sunday’s Atlanta Cup Race Hodges News Service

HAMPTON, GA—“I love this place,” Kevin Harvick said after his Sunday Cup Series victory at Atlanta Motor Speedway.
He should, because he has three wins and during the past seven races, has led the most laps in six of them. During Sunday’s race he led four times for 151 laps, the most of any driver. As the laps wound down in the 325-lap race, he had nearly a 4-second lead over runner-up Kyle Busch. All he had to do was sit back, relax and keep it on cruise control.
“This is a different car than the one we started the race with,” said Harvick. “We didn’t have a good car at the beginning. After the team went to work and got it right, I knew we had a winning car.”
Runner-up Kyle Busch finished second in Stage 1 and third in Stage 2, but he lacked the speed to stay with Harvick late in the race.
“We just missed the setup a little and could never get it where it needed to be,” said Busch. “We’ll take second and go on to Martinsville.”
Third-place finisher, Martin Truex Jr. won both stages of the race, led six times for 65 laps, but his car was no match for Harvick near the end.
“We needed a little more,” said Truex. “I’m not sure what happened. We started off good and probably had the fastest car until about a hundred laps remaining. We made an adjustment, but it seemed to send us in the wrong direction. We were never able to get the handling back to where we needed it.”
Ryan Blaney was fourth, followed by Denny Hamlin, Kurt Busch, Jimmie Johnson, Chase Elliott, Brad Keselowski, and Joey Logano.
Clint Bowyer led 3 times for 58 laps. His team experienced a problem that caused excessive wear on his right rear tire. He had to make two additional pit stops to change tires, but he still managed a 20th place finish.
While Hendrick Motorsports drivers Jimmie Johnson and Chase Elliott had top-10 finishes, the two other drivers, Alex Bowman and William Byron didn’t fare as well. Bowman was 12th after losing a lap, while Byron had a right rear tire go down during lap 31, which sent him into the outside wall. Later, he was caught speeding on pit road and had to serve a pass through penalty. He finished 33rd.
Top-10 leaders: 1. Harvick-421, 2. Logano-373, 3. Elliott-365, 4. Keselowski-346, 5. Truex Jr.-334, 6. Hamlin-322, 7. Blaney-317, 8. Bowman-314, 9. Kyle Busch-308, 10. Kurt Busch-284.
ALLMENDINGER CAPTURES ATLANTA XFINITY RACE
Here are the results of Saturday’s Xfinity Series race: 1. A.J. Allmendinger, 2. Noah Gragson, 3. Justin Haley, 4. Daniel Hemric, 5. Harrison Burton, 6. Justin Allgaier, 7. Ross Chastain, 8. Brandon Jones, 9. Chase Briscoe, 10. Antony Alfredo.
Top-10 leaders: 1. Briscoe-340, 2. Gragson-336, 3. Burton-308, 4. Allgaier-297, 5. Chastain-295, 6. Cindric-285, 7. Haley-267, 8. B. Jones-258, 9. Hemric-222, 10. Sieg-217.
Results of the NASCAR Xfinity Series race held Mon., June 1 at Bristol, TN: 1. Noah Gragson, 2. Chase Briscoe, 3. Brandon Jones, 4. Harrison Burton, 5. Myatt Snider, 6. Daniel Hemric, 8 Brandon Brown, 9. Jeremy Clements, 10. Josh Williams.
ATLANTA TRUCK RACE GOES TO ENFINGER
Austin Hill had a 4-second lead over the second-place driver, and appeared to be on his way to victory, when a caution came out on lap 125 of the 136 lap race, sending it into overtime. All the front runners pitted for four fresh tires, including Hill.
Hill was still the leader on the restart, but Grant Enfinger, who started from the fourth position got a better restart and was able to get around Hill and went on to claim his second win of the season.
“We didn’t have the fastest truck on the long runs, but we were the best on that last short one,” said Enfinger. Hill finished second, followed by Christian Eckes, Todd Gilliland, Zane Smith, Ross Chastain, Derek Kraus, Brett Moffitt, Ben Rhodes, and Stewart Friesen.
Top-10 leaders: 1. Hill-162, 2. Smith-142, 3. Moffitt-132, 4. Enfinger-131, 5. Sauter-129, 6. Rhodes-127, 7. Eckes-126, 8. Creed-117, 9. Kraus-107, 10. Gilliland-105.
Meanwhile The NASCAR Cup Series is returning to the Nashville Superspeedway, a 1.33-mile oval in 2021, that hosted Xfinity Series from 2001 to 2011.
The facility is owned by Dover Motorsports and the date will come from one of the company’s two current Cup Series weekends at Dover, Delaware. The Nashville track has been for sale for much of the past decade, but no buyer could be found.
The track has sat dormant during that time and is currently used to store Nissan cars. The venue was a popular testing site for NASCAR teams until the sanctioning body placed a testing ban on all three national touring divisions in advance of the 2015 season.
Local politicians have been working towards a revival of the five-eighths mile Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway in downtown Nashville, but have yet to close a deal amidst continued political strife surrounding the property.
NASCAR has expressed optimism that fans might be allowed back into the stands to watch live racing in a few weeks. A glimpse at this past weekend’s World of Outlaw event at Beaver Dam Speedway in Beaver Dam, Wisconsin, might offer fans some clues on what to expect.
The two-day race had limited attendance and camping was not allowed. Upon arriving, fans and participants had their temperatures taken and were asked to complete a health questionnaire. Hand sanitizer were provided in 1-ounce bottles and social distancing required. CDC guidelines recommend wearing face covers, but they were not mandatory. Fans could bring their own stadium-style chairs and blankets in the grandstands.
The race and fan attendance went off well, so expect NASCAR to follow along similar lines. They may try to bring fans back during the July 18-19 weekend at Texas Motor Speedway, but the big question is whether fans will be allowed to attend.
“We’d like to do that. We certainly want fans,” TMS president Eddie Gossage said. “But there’s still unanswered questions that we need guidance from state on. We hope to have some direction soon and be able to share how we would go about it.”
The Texas governor has said sporting venues can allow a 50 percent capacity. TMS has a capacity of approximately 130,000 which would mean half capacity would accommodate 65,000 fans. If it’s limited to 25 per cent, capacity would be 32,500.
Racing Joke: Kurt’s wife came home, screeched her car into the driveway, ran into the house and shouted at the top of her lungs, “Kurt, pack your bags, I won the lottery.”
Kurt said, “That’s great, what should I pack, beach stuff or mountain stuff?”
His wife yelled back, “It doesn’t matter.....just get out.”
Weekend Racing: NASCAR continues with its midweek and weekend racing. On Wednesday, June 10 there will be a Cup Series race at Martinsville. Start time is 7 pm ET on FoxSports1.
Racing then moves south to the 1.5-mile Homestead-Miami track for four races in two days.
Sat., June 13; Truck Series race; Starting time: 12:30 pm ET; TV: FoxSports1.
Sat., June 13; Xfinity Series race No. 1; Starting time: 3:30 pm ET; TV: Fox.
Sun., June 14; Xfinity Series race No. 2; Starting time: 12 noon ET; TV: FoxSports1.
Sun., June 14; Cup Series race ; Starting time: 3:30 pm ET; TV: Fox.
Racing Trivia Question: Who won the first race at Homestead Miami-Homestead Speedway?
Last Week’s Question: Which driver holds the record for most wins at Atlanta? Answer. Dale Earnhardt’s nine wins tops all other drivers.
