MDC Reports 12,000 Deer Taken During Alternative-Methods Portion Top harvest counties were Callaway with 315 deer harvested, Franklin with 297, and Pike with 261

JEFFERSON CITY – Preliminary data from the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) shows that deer hunters in Missouri harvested 12,002 deer during the alternative-methods portion of the fall firearms deer season, Dec. 28 - Jan. 7.

Top harvest counties were Callaway with 315 deer harvested, Franklin with 297, and Pike with 261.

The harvest total for last season’s alternative-methods portion was 12,109.

For current ongoing preliminary harvest totals by season, county, and type of deer, visit the MDC website at extra.mdc.mo.gov/widgets/harvest_table/

For harvest summaries from past years, visit huntfish.mdc.mo.gov/hunting-trapping/species/deer/deer-harvest-reports/deer-harvest-summaries

Archery deer hunting continues statewide through Jan. 15.

For more information on deer hunting in Missouri, see MDC’s 2019 Fall Deer & Turkey Hunting Regulations and Information booklet, available where permits are sold and online at huntfish.mdc.mo.gov/sites/default/files/downloads/2019FDT.pdf