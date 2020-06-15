ONE YEAR AGO TODAY… “The Search For Consistency Drags On As Red Birds Continue To Plummet”

Before beginning this week’s featured article, let’s touch base on some more disappointing news of sorts. Since the beginning of the COVID-19 Pandemic, there has been nothing but uncertainty all around. Pertaining to the front of Major League Baseball, the start of the 2020 season has been hanging in the wings. Now after some attempted negotiations between the MLB and the MLBPA, it looks less and less likely that the season would begin on July 4th, the initial target date. The bottom line is precisely this: life relating to sports has been particularly boring since it has haulted all activity. So now to be honest, the fate of the MLB is more uncertain now than ever. All in all, this makes for quite the scary scenario. Now onto this week’s featured article, shall we? Enjoy!
“After the Cardinals were able to complete a sweep of the Cubs at home, it appeared as though the momentum was in the favor of St. Louis. Or so it appeared. Another series at home featured the Cincinnati Reds coming to town. After one of three games was postponed, the Cards were able to earn a split in a rather lackluster fashion.
As of Sunday, June 9th (& at the initial construction of this article), the Red Birds trailed in game three agains the Cubs at Wrigley Field 3-1. In a game that was started by Adam Wainwright, it was a quality start that quite frankly, could have been much worse. The issue within the game behind Waino, was the fact that he received very minimal run support. One single run that was a gift for St. Louis in the first place.
In the conclusion of nearly two-thirds of the ballgame on Sunday, the issue in this game was the lack of runs scored. Sure, Adam could have limited the Cubs to one single run. However due to the fact that the Cardinals also scored only a lone run, it would not have advanced the cause one bit.
The month of April proved to be a significant month in terms of winning for the Cardinals. To be frank, the entire month of May was a blood bath and an atrocious disaster. So far in June, the narrative from May has began to show itself once again.
But the Blues are in the Stanley Cup–– why in the world is our attention on the struggles of the Cardinals? Your guess is as good as mine. I will agree that it is easier to be critical when a team is losing rather than winning. Which just might be the exact reason why I am so excessively sharing my thoughts.
With Free Agents Craig Kimbrel and Dallas Keuchel now off the market, two more options as far as an improvement of the current roster are now unavailable. The logical solution more than likely, will lie within the organization rather than outside solution.
So how must the Cards once again establish consistency? By finding a way to start winning. How can they do so? Improving the roster, in my opinion. The 2019 St. Louis Cardinals are a solid starter, a reliever, and another big bat away from being a division powerhouse. Unfortunately, it is highly unlikely that the team receives many of the previous. The goal as of now, is to simply make the best out of what they are given. Things have not gone right for St. Louis. That, is putting it mildly. The hope now, is that they can somehow as a team again fire on all cylinders. The number of games back in the division are not too great to overcome. At the same time if the Cardinals are unable to gain some ground and yet again prove their dominance, the hole will be too great to dig themselves out of.
The 2019 Cards have been a true disappointment. It’s time that they at last play to their full potential. If the losing style of play persists much longer, look for some coming changes. Changes that hopefully deliver a shock to every follower of the club.”
Even a year later, I chuckle to myself looking back at the position the Red Birds were in nearly all season. Not that they were in trouble, but that they were somehow able to recover from their low points and still make it to the playoffs. Fans have a special way of jumping to conclusions, freaking out, and acting as though it’s the end once their team is on a downhill tumble. However what us Cardinals fans found out eventually in 2019, was that our team had what it took to emerge from rock bottom and make postseason play. While sure, they did not go on to advance past the NLDS, it was a huge improvement. Here’s to hoping that baseball resumes soon! We are all about to lose our minds.
