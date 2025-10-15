LIBRARY GETS NEW WHEELS
October 22, 2025
The Washington County Library has put a new Bookmobile in service for routes throughout the County. The new truck is handicapped accessible for all...
Washington County Library Rolls Out New Bookmobile
October 22, 2025
Washington County Library has a new piece of equipment to serve the County’s readers.The Library staff said, “We’re hitting the road - and we couldn’t be more excited!”The...
Coach Casey’s 58th . . . Trojans Roll Over Dragons With Big...
October 22, 2025
The Potosi Trojans Varsity Football Team traveled to DeSoto to take on the Dragons this past Friday, Oct. 17th as they wind down their regular season of play.The Trojans...
School Bus Safety Week October 20th thru 24th
October 22, 2025
October 20, 2025, marked the start of School Bus Safety Week and the Missouri State Highway Patrol would like to remind motorists that school bus safety is an important...
‘25 Trojan Varsity Volleyball Wins Conference & Tourney
October 22, 2025
The 2025 Trojan Varsity Volleyball Team at Potosi High School is on a roll as they closed out their regular season play.The Trojans won the Conference and the Conference...