MAINTENANCE POSITION AVAILABLE AT WASHINGTON COUNTY COURTHOUSE
October 02, 2025
The Washington County Commission is accepting applications for a full-time maintenance position which will include enrollment in the County Employees Retirement Fund, medical, vision, and dental insurance as well as paid holidays, vacation, and sick time. This position will include maintenance of five buildings. A working knowledge of HVAC and plumbing systems as well as minor carpentry skills will be required. Salary will be determined by the skill level of the applicant.
Interested applicants may obtain an application in the County Clerk’s Office located at 102 North Missouri Street, Potosi, Missouri 63664.
Washington County is an equal opportunity employer.
A healthy Washington County requires great community news.
Please support The Independent-Journal by subscribing today!
Please support The Independent-Journal by subscribing today!