Robert Ross
December 22, 2025
Robert Gerard Ross, 76, of Cadet, passed away peacefully at his home on December 4, 2025. Born on April 16, 1949, in Cadet to Howard and Bertha (Robart) Ross, Robert grew up with strong roots built on faith, hard work, and love. These values shaped the man he became and were evident in the way he treated everyone he met.
Robert proudly served his country in Vietnam, carrying with him throughout his life the strength, resilience, and loyalty that defined his service. After returning home, he went on to build a long and dedicated career, retiring from Ford Motor Company.
On October 1, 1976, Robert married the love of his life, Linda (Eckhoff) Ross. Their marriage was a beautiful example of partnership and commitment, and together they raised a family that became the center of Robert’s world.
Robert was a proud and devoted father to Misty Fielder (Greg), Robert “Chopper” Ross Jr. (Jay), Cody Ross, and Aaron Ross (Felisha). To his grandchildren - Kaleigh Ragan (Cole), Keith “Boots” Jessen, Wyatt Jessen, and Olivia Fielder - he wasn’t just “Pawpaw.” He was a dad, a cheerleader, a protector, and a steady constant in their lives. His heart grew even fuller with the arrival of his great-granddaughter, Violet Ragan, who added a little something extra to his days.
Faith was woven into every part of Robert’s life, and he made sure it was the same for his family. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and made certain his children—and later his grandchildren—were in church every Sunday and at religion classes every Wednesday at St. Joachim, teaching them the importance of faith, commitment, and doing what’s right was one of the greatest legacies he passed down.
Robert lived his life with a deep and abiding love for his family. Nothing brought him more joy than watching his children and grandchildren at the bowling alley, the volleyball or basketball court, or the baseball field. He never missed a game or event at Kingston—if his kids or grandkids were there, so was he. Rain or shine, tired or busy, you could look into the stands and see Robert, a proud smile on his face, cheering them on, usually with his brother Tommy by his side. His presence was a gift his family will forever hold close.
Robert found joy in the simple things that made life fun. He loved watching The Three Stooges, Mama’s Family, The Wizard of Oz, and the Home Alone movies, laughing and quoting his favorite parts. He was also a huge wrestling fan - never missing a match - and some of his happiest memories were the days he spent at the horse races at Fairmount Park with his father-in-law, Ticky, a tradition he cherished.
Robert was preceded in death by his parents, Howard and Bertha Ross; his siblings Margaret “Bugsy” Ross, Thomas “Tommy” Ross, Donnie “Fatboy” Ross; and Monica Boyer. He was also preceded by his father-in-law Floyd “Ticky” Eckhoff; brothers-in-law Don Bourbon, Bernie Boyer, and Marvin Eckhoff; and two very special nieces, Kim (Bourbon) Adams and Sonya Eckhoff, each of whom held a special place in his heart.
Robert is survived by his wife of 49 years, Linda Ross, daughter Misty Fielder (Greg), sons Robert “Chopper” Ross Jr. (Jay), Cody Ross, Aaron Ross (Felisha). Grandchildren Kaleigh Ragan (Cole), Keith “Boots” Jessen, Wyatt Jessen, and Olivia Fielder and great granddaughter Violet Ragan. Brother Dennis Ross (Dottie), Mary Bourbon (Don), Mother-in-law Leona Eckhoff (Ticky). Sisters-in-law; Beth McCoy (Kevin), Susie Gould Eckhoff, Brenda Ross (Fatboy), Cheryl Ross, brothers-in-law; Wayne Eckhoff, Alan Eckhoff, Darrell Eckhoff (Shannon).
Visitation for Robert was held Thursday, December 11th from 4 to 8 P.M. at Moore Funeral Home in Potosi. Visitation resumed Friday, December 12th from 9 to 10:30 A.M. at Moore Funeral Home.
Funeral services were held Friday, December 12th at 11 A.M. at St. Joachim Catholic Church in Old Mines with Pastor Tony Dattilo officiating. Burial and final prayers took place at St. Joachim Catholic Church Cemetery in Old Mines. Serving as pallbearers were Wyatt Jessen, Keith “Boots” Jessen, Robert “Chopper” Ross, Aaron Ross, Cody Ross and Greg Fielder.
All services were under the care and direction of Moore Funeral Home in Potosi.
Visitation for Robert was held Thursday, December 11th from 4 to 8 P.M. at Moore Funeral Home in Potosi. Visitation resumed Friday, December 12th from 9 to 10:30 A.M. at Moore Funeral Home.
Funeral services were held Friday, December 12th at 11 A.M. at St. Joachim Catholic Church in Old Mines with Pastor Tony Dattilo officiating. Burial and final prayers took place at St. Joachim Catholic Church Cemetery in Old Mines. Serving as pallbearers were Wyatt Jessen, Keith “Boots” Jessen, Robert “Chopper” Ross, Aaron Ross, Cody Ross and Greg Fielder.
All services were under the care and direction of Moore Funeral Home in Potosi.
