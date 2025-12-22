Charlotte D. Cole
December 22, 2025
(October 19, 1940 – November 27, 2025)
Charlotte Cole of Mt. Vernon, died November 27, 2025. Her once-active life was altered by a debilitating stroke six years prior. She loved the poem “Warning” by Jenny Joseph, which begins: “When I am an old woman I shall wear purple with a red hat which doesn't go, and doesn't suit me.” Her children will miss teasing her about her quirks. She sometimes feigned objection, then quickly joined with a laugh.
Born in Lenox, Iowa to Paul B. and Dorothy J. Godfrey in 1940, her early years were spent on their farm in Wyoming, Iowa. They relocated in 1952 to Columbia, Missouri where she helped with their dairy, pursued school and music, and later volunteered as a nurse’s aide. She graduated from Hickman High School, then earned a B.S. in Nursing from the University of Missouri.
While gaining practical experience in Public Health in Potosi in 1962, she met Eldon W. Cole. They grew close even during her first year as a new RN working in Colorado, and they married in August 1965 in Columbia. Their newlywed years were spent in Marshall, then they relocated to Mt. Vernon in 1968. For the early years raising four kids, Charlotte left nursing. She later rejoined the workforce as the Mt. Vernon Middle School media center specialist, then returned to nursing for several years before retiring.
Charlotte thrived on community and gave time, energy and love to organizations including the Presbyterian Church, John Calvin Presbytery and JCP Disaster Assistance, PEO, DAR, Rebel’s Bluff Theater, and other music, youth, and civic groups. Known fondly in later years as “Ma’am” by her grandchildren, she was a kooky-smart, cat-loving, travel-craving, funny human being.
Her memory lives through friends and family including children Scott Cole (Tim Owens) of Kansas City, Deanna McElveen (Randy) of Mount Vernon, Brian Cole (Melissa) of Columbia, and Kelly Warzinik (Jason) of Columbia; sister Helen Gill of Springfield, Virginia, brother Paul A. Godfrey (Nancy) of Anacortes, Washington, and brother-in-law Philip Schaeffer of Bremerton, Washington; grandchildren Kayleigh, Amelia, Riley, Zoe, Sadie, Leyla and Alan, and a soon-to-be great-grandchild; and a dear niece, nephews and cousins. Preceding her in death were her loving husband Eldon (2022), sister-in-law Genelle Cole, brother-in-law David Gill, youngest sister Martha Schaeffer, and her parents.
To celebrate Charlotte, visitation is Dec. 18th from 5 to 7 p.m. at Fossett-Mosher Funeral Home in Mt. Vernon, and funeral Dec. 19th at 11 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church in Mt. Vernon. Inurnment will be at a later date at Ozark Prairie Cemetery when additional family and friends are able to travel and remember her.
Memorial contributions can be considered for First Presbyterian Church of Mt. Vernon, Cottey College, KRPS Public Radio, or an organization with a mission like those that were near to her generous heart.
Charlotte Cole of Mt. Vernon, died November 27, 2025. Her once-active life was altered by a debilitating stroke six years prior. She loved the poem “Warning” by Jenny Joseph, which begins: “When I am an old woman I shall wear purple with a red hat which doesn't go, and doesn't suit me.” Her children will miss teasing her about her quirks. She sometimes feigned objection, then quickly joined with a laugh.
Born in Lenox, Iowa to Paul B. and Dorothy J. Godfrey in 1940, her early years were spent on their farm in Wyoming, Iowa. They relocated in 1952 to Columbia, Missouri where she helped with their dairy, pursued school and music, and later volunteered as a nurse’s aide. She graduated from Hickman High School, then earned a B.S. in Nursing from the University of Missouri.
While gaining practical experience in Public Health in Potosi in 1962, she met Eldon W. Cole. They grew close even during her first year as a new RN working in Colorado, and they married in August 1965 in Columbia. Their newlywed years were spent in Marshall, then they relocated to Mt. Vernon in 1968. For the early years raising four kids, Charlotte left nursing. She later rejoined the workforce as the Mt. Vernon Middle School media center specialist, then returned to nursing for several years before retiring.
Charlotte thrived on community and gave time, energy and love to organizations including the Presbyterian Church, John Calvin Presbytery and JCP Disaster Assistance, PEO, DAR, Rebel’s Bluff Theater, and other music, youth, and civic groups. Known fondly in later years as “Ma’am” by her grandchildren, she was a kooky-smart, cat-loving, travel-craving, funny human being.
Her memory lives through friends and family including children Scott Cole (Tim Owens) of Kansas City, Deanna McElveen (Randy) of Mount Vernon, Brian Cole (Melissa) of Columbia, and Kelly Warzinik (Jason) of Columbia; sister Helen Gill of Springfield, Virginia, brother Paul A. Godfrey (Nancy) of Anacortes, Washington, and brother-in-law Philip Schaeffer of Bremerton, Washington; grandchildren Kayleigh, Amelia, Riley, Zoe, Sadie, Leyla and Alan, and a soon-to-be great-grandchild; and a dear niece, nephews and cousins. Preceding her in death were her loving husband Eldon (2022), sister-in-law Genelle Cole, brother-in-law David Gill, youngest sister Martha Schaeffer, and her parents.
To celebrate Charlotte, visitation is Dec. 18th from 5 to 7 p.m. at Fossett-Mosher Funeral Home in Mt. Vernon, and funeral Dec. 19th at 11 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church in Mt. Vernon. Inurnment will be at a later date at Ozark Prairie Cemetery when additional family and friends are able to travel and remember her.
Memorial contributions can be considered for First Presbyterian Church of Mt. Vernon, Cottey College, KRPS Public Radio, or an organization with a mission like those that were near to her generous heart.
A healthy Washington County requires great community news.
Please support The Independent-Journal by subscribing today!
Please support The Independent-Journal by subscribing today!