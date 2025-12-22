Alice Gertrude Akers
December 22, 2025
Alice Gertrude Akers, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, December 5, 2025 at the age of 88. Born on January 23, 1937 in Detroit, Michigan, Alice was the biological daughter of Harold Wenzel and Gertrude (Berthume) Olle. She was later lovingly raised by her foster parents, Lloyd and Loretta Young, who played a vital and cherished role in her life.
On September 9, 1989, Alice was united in marriage to Kenneth “Ray” Akers, with whom she shared many beautiful years.
Alice lived a life filled with love, generosity, and adventure. She had a deep passion for traveling and experiencing the beauty of the world, always appreciating the wonder God placed around her. Her faith in Jesus was central to her life, and her devotion to her family stood second only to her devotion to the Lord.
For more than 32 years, Alice proudly served as a longtime employee of the Potosi Walmart. She worked as a cashier and later as a manager in the Health and Beauty Department for approximately 10 years. Alice truly loved her work and the people she encountered every day. She formed many wonderful friendships with customers and co-workers alike, and her warm smile and kind spirit left a lasting impression on everyone she met.
Gifted with a remarkable talent for quilting, Alice poured her heart into every hand-stitched blanket she created. These quilts—shared lovingly with family and friends—remain treasured tokens of her warmth and care. She also enjoyed visiting casinos, where she made many joyful memories filled with laughter and fun.
Alice had a heart as big as the world she loved to explore. She found purpose in helping others and offered kindness freely, never expecting anything in return. Her compassion touched countless lives and will continue to inspire those who knew her.
Alice is survived by her children, Tina Litton, Paul Coleman, Pat Nickles & Steve, Lloyd Willard & Julie, Patti Willard, and John Willard & Carol; two half-brothers, Roger and John Olle; grandchildren Ashley, Lauren, Sarah, Katrina, Daniel, Dawn, C.J., Rebecca, Sierra, LeAnn, and Raymond; several other dear grandchildren; a host of great-grandchildren; her best friend who she considered a sister, Dora Jean Coleman; special family friends, Mike Litton and Robert Lamar; and many extended family members and friends who will cherish her memory.
In addition to her biological parents, Alice was preceded in death by her foster parents, Lloyd and Loretta Young; her daughter, Linda Breakfield; her brothers, Harold Wenzel Jr., Richard Wenzel, and Raymond Wenzel; and her sisters, Marion Tyler, Carolle Gimmell, and Carmen Gogis.
Visitation for Alice was held on Tuesday evening, December 9th from 5 until 8 p.m. at DeClue Funeral Home. Visitation resumed on Wednesday, December 10th, beginning at 9 am. Funeral services began at 11 a.m. in the DeClue Memorial Chapel with Pastor Carl Wilson officiating. Interment and final prayers were held at Redbud Memorial Gardens.
DeClue Funeral Home was honored to care for the family of Ms. Alice Akers during this time.
Alice’s legacy of love, faith, and compassion will continue to shine brightly in the hearts of all who were blessed to know her.
