Charles Martin Bone
December 23, 2025
Charles Martin Bone, affectionately known as "Marty," passed away on December 13, 2025, at the age of 71. Born in St. Louis, Missouri, on July 29, 1954, he embodied the spirit of a hard worker and was always ready to lend a helping hand to those in need.
Marty was deeply devoted to his family. He is survived by his beloved wife, Tressa Bone; two daughters, Shelli LaBudde and her husband Timothy, and Tracy Bone. Marty found immense joy in being a grandfather to Carlie and Joshua Laramore, and Nicholas and Madison LaBudde. His role as a great-grandfather brought him further happiness, as he spent treasured moments with Parker Osia and Ella Wood. Marty’s close-knit family also included his brothers and sisters, Mark Bone, Kathy Miester, April Bone, and Storie Orta.
Marty was preceded in death by his parents, Charles Bone and Anna Mae (Richards) Bone, as well as his brother, Patrick Bone, brother-in-law, Eddie Johnston, and sisters Belinda Stone and Cindy Johnston and son-in-law, Rick Montcalm (Fiancé Tracy).
Marty's passions included fishing and squirrel hunting, activities through which he enjoyed the peace of nature and the warm camaraderie of family time. His legacy of selflessness and love for family will be remembered fondly and cherished by those who had the privilege of knowing him.
Visitation for Marty was held Wednesday, December 17 from 10AM-1PM at Moore Funeral Home in Potosi, Missouri with the funeral service being held the same day at 1PM with Pastor Lloyd Pierce officiating.
Burial and final prayers were held at Redbud Cemetery in Potosi, Missouri. Serving as pallbearers were Tony Gibson, Parker Osia, Tim LaBudde, Chris Wallace and Steve Johnston.
All services were under the care and direction of moore Funeral Home in Potosi, Missouri.
