Bernice G. Kingsland
December 31, 2025
Bernice G. Kingsland was born on October 3, 1933 in Mineral Point. She was the daughter of the late George Arthur and Ida Bell (nee Howaka) Wigger. She died on December 22, 2025, surrounded by her family at the de Greeff Hospice House in St. Louis at the age of 92.
On February 7, 1959 she married David H. Kingsland at the Potosi Southern Baptist Church. He precedes her in death.
She is survived by her loving children, Pamela (Kevin) Lashley, Arnold, Sherry (Don) Golterman, Hillsboro, Suzanne (Mike) Shanks, DeSoto, Michael (Kim) Kingsland, Blackwell and Alan (Julie) Kingsland, DeSoto; a sister, Evangaline Wigger of Bonne Terre; grandchildren, Colby Shanks, Brittany (Andrew) Aubuchon, Erika (Joshua) Clifford, Garrett (Alyssa) Shanks, Cody Lashley, Kelsey (Cole) Euverard, Camille Lashley, Jacqueline Golterman, Allison (Mason) Nunnally, Austin (Cailyn) Kingsland, Alexis (Dominic) Punjani, and Brycen (Grace) Kingsland; great grandchildren, Maddison Shanks, Paisley Aubuchon, Elsie Aubuchon, Drew Aubuchon, Veronica Shanks, Owen Nunnally, Beau Kingsland, Kasen Nunnally, Kasey Clifford, Baker Punjani, and Conrad Kingsland.
Bernice was a retired school teacher from the Hillsboro R-III Public School District and a member of the First Baptist Church of DeSoto.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband David; two brothers, Richard Wigger and Wyman Wigger and two sisters, Iva Emily and Virginia Inman.
As an expression of sympathy memorial donations may be made to the First Baptist Church Building Fund, 1990 Grace Way, DeSoto, MO 63020.
Visitation will be held Friday, January 2, 2026 from 10 A.M. to noon at First Baptist Church, 2000 Grace Way, DeSoto. Service will follow on Friday, January 2, 2026 at Noon, officiated by Rev. Dr. Brad DeLaughter, at First Baptist Church, DeSoto. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery in DeSoto.
