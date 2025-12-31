Michael Belfield
December 31, 2025
Michael Belfield passed away on Saturday, December 20th, 2025, surrounded by the love of his family. Mike was the devoted husband of nearly 40 years to his wife, Jonny (Roberts) Belfield, and a proud father to Jamie (Chris) Barton and Jason (Jessica) Bales. He was a beloved “Pa” to Braden (Carla), Jake (Kynzie), and Chloe. He is also survived by his sibling, Devan Belfield; his niece, Amanda; and his special cousins, Sharon, Sherry, and Randy.
Mike was preceded in death by his parents, Alvin and Verna Belfield; his in-laws, Kip and Nadene Roberts; and several beloved pets who, his family is certain, were waiting to greet him on the other side.
Mike’s grandchildren quickly learned that Pa was the person to call - because in their eyes, he had quite literally written the book on cool. He showed up for them in all the ways that mattered, spending countless hours at soccer games, dance events, and everything in between. His presence was steady, enthusiastic, and full of pride.
Mike never shied away from a spirited political debate, especially on social media. He was always happy to share his opinions - often with a quiet laugh to himself. At times, he even enjoyed debating topics he didn’t care much about, simply for the joy of the debate itself.
Professionally, Mike dedicated his career to serving others as a special education teacher and school counselor. Nothing made him happier than running into former students and seeing them thriving, living successful and fulfilling lives.
At Mike’s request, there will be no public service. The family will gather to honor his life with a private memorial this Spring at a place he and Jonny loved and often visited.
Mike will be remembered for his sharp wit, his deep love for his family, his passion for conversation, and the countless lives he touched through his work and his heart.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Farmington Pet Adoption Center, P.O. Box 45, Farmington, MO 63640 or http://www.farmingtonpet.org/ in his memory.
