Mike “Coach Buff” Nickelson
December 31, 2025
Mike "Coach Buff" Nickelson, a beloved figure in the Potosi community, passed away on December 22, 2025, at the age of 71. Born on September 20, 1954 in Ironton, Buff dedicated his life to education and sports, leaving a profound impact on countless students and athletes.
A proud graduate of Potosi High School in 1972, he went on to earn his teaching degree from Southeast Missouri State University. His career as an educator began in 1987 when he took on the dual role of teacher and coach at Potosi High School, a position he held with passion and commitment until his retirement in 2012. Coach was awarded “Assistant Coach of the Year” by the Missouri State High School Baseball Coaches Association in 2012. Coach Buff was a guiding light for many, leading teams in football, baseball, and basketball; he never missed a game, demonstrating his unwavering support for the school even after retirement.
Buff was not only known for his coaching abilities but also for his compassionate and caring nature. He often had others in his thoughts, going the extra mile to show he cared deeply for those around him. His famous baking skills, highlighted by his delicious Red Velvet and Mississippi Mud Cake, brought joy to friends and coworkers alike. He was a proud member of New Heights Church in Farmington, a place that brought great joy and fulfillment in being part of the church family.
A devoted family man, Buff was a loving father to his daughters, Tyla Blair and her husband Shane, and Adrienne Eden and her husband Craig. He also cherished the time spent with his grandchildren, Madison Turntine and friend Lucas Fowler, Macie Osia and her husband Kyle, Myla Blair, and Carson Eden. The joy of being a great-grandfather to Indie Osia brought him immense happiness. Buff is survived by his sister, Susie Alexander and her husband Peter, and his brother, Mark Nickelson and his wife Lisa.
Buff was preceded in death by his parents, Donnie and Karen (Downard) Nickelson, and his brother, John Matthew Nickelson.
His legacy extends far beyond his family; he leaves behind many relatives, a host of former students, team members, and dear friends who were touched by his spirit and kindness. Those who knew and loved him can proudly say he was my teacher, my coach and my friend. In his honor, may his beloved Potosi Trojans always play with Respect, Teamwork, Discipline, Perseverance, and Sportsmanship as he will always be in our hearts. His dedication to his community and his role as a pillar of support for all those around him will be remembered and cherished. Coach ‘Loved Purple and Lived Gold”.
Visitation for Buff was held Saturday, December 27th from 4 to 8 P.M. at Moore Funeral Home in Potosi. Visitation resumed Sunday afternoon December 28th from noon to 1 P.M. Funeral services were held Sunday, December 28th at 1 P.M. at Moore Funeral Home in Potosi with Pastor Rocky Good officiating.
Burial and final prayers took place at New Masonic Cemetery in Potosi. Serving as pallbearers were Shane Blair, Craig Eden, Kyle Osia, Lucas Fowler, Todd Harbison, Josh Mapes and Honorary Pallbearer Mike Mapes.
All services were under the care and direction of Moore Funeral Home in Potosi.
