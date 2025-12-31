Donna Lei Vick
December 31, 2025
Donna Lei Vick, of Irondale, passed away on Friday, December 5, 2025, at Parkland Health Center, at the age of 66. Donna was born on February 12, 1959 in St. Louis, the daughter of the late George and Barbara (Hamors) Grisham.
Donna was united in marriage to Edward Vick Jr. on August 5, 2000, and together they shared many wonderful years. In her younger years, Donna enjoyed horseback riding and was quite the dancer. She and Eddie especially loved going line dancing together. Donna also cherished taking peaceful drives through the countryside. She found great joy in the companionship of her dogs—Deacon, Harley, and Angel. Most of all, Donna loved her children and grandchildren dearly, and her family was always at the center of her life.
Donna is survived by her beloved husband, Edward Vick Jr.; her two sons, Anthony “Tony” Grisham (Catrina) and Bradley Burgess and Krystal Pratt; fourteen grandchildren, Seth Lee, Lukas Brewington, Anthony Grisham Jr., Emma (Robbie) Grisham-Hendrix, Abbie (Brayden) Burgess, Paris Pratt, Daniel Pratt, Nicolas Meyers, Nathaniel Burgess, Tommy Hotchkiss, Wesley Hotchkiss, Alexander Hotchkiss, and Roman Hotchkiss; three great-grandchildren: Kyle Hendrix, LillyAnn Wagganer, and Allaiah Wagganer; five siblings, Jimmy (Juanita) Grisham, Bobby Grisham, Tammy Grisham, Brenda Grisham, and Debbie Ogle; her in-laws, Marty Vick, Bobbi Farley, and Tony (Karan) Vick; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family.
Donna was preceded in death by her parents, George and Barbara Grisham; her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Edward Sr. and Doris Vick; and other dear relatives.
Per Donna’s request, there will be no formal services. Donna’s arrangements were respectfully entrusted to the care and direction of DeClue Funeral Home.
She will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered by her family and friends.
Donna was united in marriage to Edward Vick Jr. on August 5, 2000, and together they shared many wonderful years. In her younger years, Donna enjoyed horseback riding and was quite the dancer. She and Eddie especially loved going line dancing together. Donna also cherished taking peaceful drives through the countryside. She found great joy in the companionship of her dogs—Deacon, Harley, and Angel. Most of all, Donna loved her children and grandchildren dearly, and her family was always at the center of her life.
Donna is survived by her beloved husband, Edward Vick Jr.; her two sons, Anthony “Tony” Grisham (Catrina) and Bradley Burgess and Krystal Pratt; fourteen grandchildren, Seth Lee, Lukas Brewington, Anthony Grisham Jr., Emma (Robbie) Grisham-Hendrix, Abbie (Brayden) Burgess, Paris Pratt, Daniel Pratt, Nicolas Meyers, Nathaniel Burgess, Tommy Hotchkiss, Wesley Hotchkiss, Alexander Hotchkiss, and Roman Hotchkiss; three great-grandchildren: Kyle Hendrix, LillyAnn Wagganer, and Allaiah Wagganer; five siblings, Jimmy (Juanita) Grisham, Bobby Grisham, Tammy Grisham, Brenda Grisham, and Debbie Ogle; her in-laws, Marty Vick, Bobbi Farley, and Tony (Karan) Vick; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family.
Donna was preceded in death by her parents, George and Barbara Grisham; her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Edward Sr. and Doris Vick; and other dear relatives.
Per Donna’s request, there will be no formal services. Donna’s arrangements were respectfully entrusted to the care and direction of DeClue Funeral Home.
She will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered by her family and friends.
A healthy Washington County requires great community news.
Please support The Independent-Journal by subscribing today!
Please support The Independent-Journal by subscribing today!