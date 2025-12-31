Rev. Patrick Lynn Thebeau
December 31, 2025
Rev. Patrick Lynn Thebeau, loving husband, father, and grandfather, was born on February 7, 1947 in Old Mines, a son of the late Clarence Thebeau and Cecilia (Bequette) Thebeau. Lynn, as most knew him, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, December 13, 2025, at the age of 78.
Lynn was a dedicated and humble servant of the Lord, whom he loved with all his heart. He surrendered to the ministry in his younger years and remained faithful to that calling throughout his life. Sharing the gospel of Jesus Christ was his heartbeat, and he never missed an opportunity to witness to others. He faithfully read his Bible and sought to emulate Jesus in all he did.
On August 27, 1966, Lynn was united in marriage to the love of his life, Nona Portell, in Potosi. Together they shared nearly 60 years of marriage and built a beautiful family. Family meant everything to Lynn. He cherished time spent with his loved ones, especially his grandchildren, and he was known for his joyful spirit, playful jokes, and ability to bring laughter into any room.
Lynn and Nona were the owners and operators of Thebeau’s Quickstop for approximately 17 years. In addition, Lynn pastored Great Hope Church in Potosi for many years, faithfully serving his congregation and community.
He retired in 2018 from the Potosi R-3 School District after many years of service as a school bus driver. Lynn greatly enjoyed the friendships he formed with the children who rode his bus over the years. He was also a familiar face at Hardee’s in the mornings, where he gathered with friends and fellow pastors following his school bus run and after Sunday evening church service.
Lynn took pride in his appearance and was rarely seen without being well dressed and his hair neatly in place. He liked to look nice, reflecting the care and respect he showed in every area of his life.
Those who remain to treasure his memory include his loving and devoted wife, Nona Thebeau; his five children, Jeanette (Bryan) Middleton, Bruce (Christi) Thebeau, Jenna (Kyle) Henson, Nathan Thebeau, and Brandon Thebeau (Lauren Fitzwater); thirteen grandchildren, Jacob (Emily) Middleton, Gabrielle (Hannah) Middleton, Austin Thebeau, Jessica Thebeau, Kaylee Henson, Micah Henson, Ethan Henson, Allie Henson, Brayden Thebeau, Kyer Thebeau, Mave Thebeau, Layla Thebeau, and Mya Thebeau; and nine great-grandchildren, Liam, Landon, Fallon, Caden, Noah, Rowan, Elsie, Scarlett, and Amelia. Lynn is also survived by a sister, LaVerna Hale; his brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Danny Portell, Gary & Janet Portell, Peggy & Mark Turnbough, Viola Thebeau, and Burnette Thebeau; as well as many dear nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Lynn was preceded in death by his siblings, Jerry Thebeau, Jeannie Osia, Russell Thebeau, Joseph “Palloon” Thebeau, Charlie “Surb” Thebeau, and Bert Thebeau; his in-laws, Floyd and Myrtle Portell; and his brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Kay & Ronnie Harmon, Bonnie & Clifton Gibson, Lynn & JoAnn Portell, and Debbie Holt.
Visitation for Lynn was held on Tuesday, December 16th at DeClue Funeral Home from 5 until 8 p.m. Visitation resumed on Wednesday, December 17th beginning at 9 a.m. Funeral services began at 11 a.m., held in the DeClue Memorial Chapel, with Pastor Ron Dane officiating. Interment and final prayers were held at Sunset Hill Cemetery, Potosi. DeClue Funeral Home was honored to care for the family of Pastor Lynn Thebeau during this time.
