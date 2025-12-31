Elmer Eugen Iverson Sr.
December 31, 2025
Elmer Eugen Iverson Sr., known by family and friends as “Gene,” passed away peacefully at his home on Wednesday, December 17, 2025, at the age of 79.
Gene was born on December 1, 1946 in Huron, South Dakota, a son of the late Elmer Oldsen and Bethel Iverson. He was united in marriage to Pamela Sue Callow on December 1, 1979, and together they shared 42 years of memories until her passing on January 31, 2022. In addition to his parents, Gene was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Pam.
Gene was a devoted father, grandfather, and great-grandfather who deeply cherished his family. He is survived by his three sons, Elmer Iverson Jr. (wife, Debbie), Jerry Iverson (wife, Tracey), and Alan Iverson. He was a proud grandfather to Harle, Tyler, Curtis, Alyssa, and Delana, and a great-grandfather to Asher, Hank, and Raven.
He is also survived by his siblings, Alden Oldsen (wife, Diane) and Susan Gray; his brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Dickie and Cathy Holland; as well as many extended family members.
Gene proudly served his country in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam era. He retired from National Vendors after more than 30 years of dedicated service. In his free time, Gene enjoyed fishing and shooting, hobbies that brought him relaxation and enjoyment.
There will be no services held. Condolences may be expressed by visiting decluefuneralhome.com.
Funeral arrangements for Gene were respectfully entrusted to the care and direction of DeClue Funeral Home.
