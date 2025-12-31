Edward Monroe James
December 31, 2025
Edward Monroe James of Warrenton, was born on March 18, 1933, in Bollinger County, Missouri, a son of the late Clarence James and Flossie (Morlan) James. Known to most simply as Ed, he went to his heavenly home on Friday, December 19, 2025 at his residence in Wright City, having reached the age of 92.
Ed lived a long life marked by perseverance, faith, and devotion to his family. He was known for his steady presence, quiet strength, and the values he carried with him throughout his life. He will be fondly remembered by all who knew and loved him.
Ed was preceded in death by his father, Clarence James; his mother, Flossie James Loughary; his stepfather, Virgil Loughary; his beloved wife, Cathy (Nipper) James; daughters-in-law, Andrea James and Toni James; a son-in-law, Luigi Stefano; three grandchildren, Doug James, Travis James, and James McDowall; his siblings, Mildred Borders, Evelyn Biggs, Dorothy Kirkman, Bea Meyers, Odell James, Donnie James, Harley Loughary, and Lester Loughary; and his former wife, Geraldine Doris Pickett.
He is survived by his eight children, Cassandra Williams; Cody James and wife Ashley; Nick James and fiancé Ginger Smith; Joseph James and fiancé Kailie Peterson; Christopher James; Regina Stefano; Rickey James and wife Beth; and Danny James. He is also survived by eleven grandchildren, Angel, Katie, Tanya, Dakota, Lilly, Christopher, Payton, Liam, Hannah, Jordan, and Eric; and three great-grandchildren, Charlotte, Benjamin, and Lincoln.
Ed is also survived by six siblings, Pete James and wife Margaret; Bessie Welker; Roger Loughary and wife Dovey; Eugene James and wife Sue; Russell Loughary; and Gary Loughary; as well as numerous in-laws, nieces, nephews, and extended family members.
Ed proudly served his country in the United States Army from November 4, 1955 to November 8, 1957. A hardworking man throughout his life, he dedicated 30 years of service to General Motors before retiring. Known lovingly as “Buddy” by his siblings and nieces and nephews, Ed cherished time with his family, especially while camping at Fort Leonard Wood, Lost Valley Lake, and Meramec Valley. He found great joy in deer hunting, fishing, tending his vegetable garden, canning, and growing fruit trees - especially peaches and pears. Simple pleasures brought him happiness, including vanilla ice cream, Pepsi, and watermelon. Above all, Ed loved Jesus and faithfully read his Bible, living his life with quiet devotion and purpose. He will be deeply missed and fondly remembered.
A visitation to honor Ed was held on Tuesday, December 23rd at DeClue Funeral Home from 9:30 A.M. until the time of his funeral service at 11 A.M., with Pastor Jim Kerr officiating. Interment and final prayers were held at Palmer Cemetery, Belgrade. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the care and direction of DeClue Funeral Home.
