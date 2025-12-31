Paula Jean Link
December 31, 2025
Paula Jean Link, a loving mom, grandma, and friend, departed this life on Saturday, December 20, 2025 at the age of 66. She was born on March 21, 1959.
Paula was a devoted member of the Desloge Ladies Auxiliary #2426. She enjoyed reading, crocheting, dancing in years past, and playing her guitar. Most of all, Paula cherished spending time with her grandchildren, sharing her love, wisdom, and laughter with them. A simple woman at heart, she loved her family deeply and fully, leaving behind a legacy of warmth, kindness, and devotion.
Paula is survived by her two sons, Chris Vandergriff (wife, Jenni) and Gary Vandergriff (wife, Cindy); four grandchildren, Xavier, Dominic, Bucky, and Adalea; her special aunt, Edna Goodson; and her beloved puppy dog, Lady.
She was preceded in death by her father, Kelly Goodson; her mother, Wilma Mosier; her stepfather, Webb Mosier; her sister, LaDonna Camden; and her brother, Randy Mosier-O’Neail.
Visitation was held on Saturday, December 27th from 10:30 A.M. until the time of her funeral service at 1 P.M., with Bro. Harvey Price Jr. officiating. Interment and final prayers were held at New Diggins Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements were respectfully entrusted to the care and direction of DeClue Funeral Home.
