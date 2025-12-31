Richard David Fierce
December 31, 2025
Richard David Fierce of Potosi, was born on February 17, 1958 in St. Louis, a son of the late Christopher Fierce and Virginia (Cook) Fierce. Richard grew up in St. Louis and later made his home in Potosi. He departed this life on Sunday, December 21, 2025 at his home, surrounded by his family, at the age of 67.
Richard was employed with Federal Buildings as a security officer, a position he truly enjoyed, finding fulfillment in serving others. He had a deep love for animals, from horses to dogs, and spent much of his time at the Farmington and Potosi sale barns. An outdoorsman at heart, Richard enjoyed hunting, fishing, and camping.
Faith played a major role in Richard’s life. He loved the Lord deeply and was always eager to share the gospel with anyone he met. He was currently attending Reviving Hope Church of God. Richard especially loved reading his Bible and teaching his children about Jesus, leaving behind a lasting legacy of faith.
Those who remain to treasure his memory include his wife, Diane Fierce; his six children, Tim (Alice) Fierce, Michael Fierce, Patrick (Courtney) Fierce, Richie Fierce and Kattee Rea, Joshua Fierce, and Amanda Fierce and fiancé, Matthew; thirteen grandchildren, Charlie, Zachary, Carter, Rilee, Katelynn and fiancé Laric, Chase, Kinslee, Kylee, Kohen, Annie, Joey, Nathan, Weston, and Averie; and a soon-to-arrive great-grandson, Oakland. He is also survived by his sister, Judy Mann, along with many nieces, nephews, and extended family.
Richard was preceded in death by his parents, Chris and Virginia Fierce; his son, Jason Winfrey; his sister, Jenny Belfield; and many other dear relatives.
A time of visitation was held on Friday, December 26th from 10:30 a.m. until the time of his funeral service at 1 p.m., held at DeClue Funeral Home with Pastor Matt Woods officiating. Interment and final prayers were held at Sunset Hill Cemetery, Potosi. Serving as casket bearers were Tim Fierce, Mike Fierce, Patrick Fierce, Richie Fierce, Amanda Fierce, and TJ.
Funeral arrangements were respectfully entrusted to the care and direction of DeClue Funeral Home.
