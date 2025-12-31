Terry Wayne Ham
December 31, 2025
Terry Wayne Ham of Cadet, was born on December 6, 1964 in St. Louis, a son of the late Luther Wayne Ham and Juanita Mae (Barley) Ham. Terry departed this life on Monday, December 22, 2025, at Mercy Hospital South at the age of 61.
Terry grew up in the St. Louis area. As a young boy, he worked as a shoe shiner for the 3rd District Police Department and later delivered newspapers for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch on his bicycle. From an early age, Terry was known for his strong work ethic. In his later years, he became skilled in construction and worked as a roofer. He enjoyed building things with his hands, including birdhouses, furniture, and small handmade items for his family and friends.
Terry had a great sense of humor and loved telling jokes to make others laugh. He greatly loved his longtime partner, Eliza, and cherished his family. Terry will be greatly missed, and his memory will forever remain in the hearts of those who knew and loved him.
Terry was preceded in death by his parents, Luther and Juanita Ham; his sister, Phyllis Lee Ham; his brothers-in-law, Kevin Strange and Robbie Radford; his nephew, Christopher Radford; and his special uncles, Ricky and Jackie Ham.
He is survived by his longtime partner, Eliza Ligue; his four sons, Timothy Ligue and Ashley, Kyle Ligue, Tucker Ligue and Taylor, and Avery Ligue; six siblings, Sheila Radford, Larry Ham, Billy Ham, Candy Strange, Denise McCuistion and Eric, and Luther Wayne Ham Jr.; a soon-to-arrive granddaughter; as well as many nieces, nephews, and extended family members.
A time of visitation will be held on Saturday, January 3rd, 2025, from 10:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. at DeClue Funeral Home. A funeral service will immediately follow at 1 p.m. in the DeClue Chapel.
Funeral arrangements were respectfully entrusted to the care and direction of DeClue Funeral Home.
