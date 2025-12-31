Larry Clarence Sadler
December 31, 2025
Larry Clarence Sadler of Caledonia, was born on March 8, 1944, a son of the late Lyman and Mary (Shelton) Sadler. Larry departed this life on Tuesday, December 23, 2025, at Mercy Hospital, having reached the age of 81.
Larry grew up in Caledonia, where he attended Valley School and graduated with the Class of 1962. Shortly after graduating, he married the love of his life, Connie Sue Worden, on July 31, 1965. Together, they shared 60 years of marriage, building a strong and loving family and creating countless cherished memories.
Larry was a hard worker and dedicated provider, employed for many years with Turner Chevrolet and Elsey Ford. He was happiest when surrounded by family and enjoyed Sunday barbecues, trips to Branson, camping, and visiting at deer camp. His family meant everything to him, and he cherished every moment spent with them.
After retirement, Larry found joy in life’s simple pleasures - taking daily road rides, purchasing lottery tickets, and watching his favorite shows, including Gunsmoke and Fox News.
Those who remain to treasure his memory include his loving wife of 60 years, Connie Sadler; his daughter and son-in-law, Tamara and Gerald Johnston; his grandson, Gerid Johnston and wife Mary; two great-granddaughters whom he adored, Gracelynn and Kinlee; his three brothers, Darrell (Lana) Sadler, Bob (Karen) Sadler, and Rick (Jenny) Sadler; his sister-in-law, Janet Kearns; along with numerous nieces, nephews, extended family members, and friends.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents, Lyman and Mary Sadler; his son, Troy Sadler; his granddaughter, Rachel Johnston; two sisters, Ruth and Carol Sadler; as well as brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, and many relatives.
A time of visitation was held on Sunday, December 28th from 4:30 to 8 p.m., and again on Monday, December 29th from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 1 p.m., all held at DeClue Funeral Home. Pastor Cindy Sadler officiated the service. Interment and final prayers were held at Caledonia Methodist Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements were respectfully entrusted to the care and direction of DeClue Funeral Home.
Larry grew up in Caledonia, where he attended Valley School and graduated with the Class of 1962. Shortly after graduating, he married the love of his life, Connie Sue Worden, on July 31, 1965. Together, they shared 60 years of marriage, building a strong and loving family and creating countless cherished memories.
Larry was a hard worker and dedicated provider, employed for many years with Turner Chevrolet and Elsey Ford. He was happiest when surrounded by family and enjoyed Sunday barbecues, trips to Branson, camping, and visiting at deer camp. His family meant everything to him, and he cherished every moment spent with them.
After retirement, Larry found joy in life’s simple pleasures - taking daily road rides, purchasing lottery tickets, and watching his favorite shows, including Gunsmoke and Fox News.
Those who remain to treasure his memory include his loving wife of 60 years, Connie Sadler; his daughter and son-in-law, Tamara and Gerald Johnston; his grandson, Gerid Johnston and wife Mary; two great-granddaughters whom he adored, Gracelynn and Kinlee; his three brothers, Darrell (Lana) Sadler, Bob (Karen) Sadler, and Rick (Jenny) Sadler; his sister-in-law, Janet Kearns; along with numerous nieces, nephews, extended family members, and friends.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents, Lyman and Mary Sadler; his son, Troy Sadler; his granddaughter, Rachel Johnston; two sisters, Ruth and Carol Sadler; as well as brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, and many relatives.
A time of visitation was held on Sunday, December 28th from 4:30 to 8 p.m., and again on Monday, December 29th from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 1 p.m., all held at DeClue Funeral Home. Pastor Cindy Sadler officiated the service. Interment and final prayers were held at Caledonia Methodist Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements were respectfully entrusted to the care and direction of DeClue Funeral Home.
A healthy Washington County requires great community news.
Please support The Independent-Journal by subscribing today!
Please support The Independent-Journal by subscribing today!