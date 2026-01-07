Amanda DeClue
January 07, 2026
Amanda Nicole DeClue, born on September 4, 1985 in St. Louis, departed this world on December 28, 2025. Her immense spirit and love for others will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing her. Amanda was known for her gentle nature and consistently caring for those around her. She embodied the essence of kindness and was, without a doubt, one of the gentlest souls one could ever meet.
Amanda took great pride in her role as a mother to her four sons, Hayden, Jalen, Rylan and Kamryn DeClue. Her dedication to them was evident; she cherished every moment spent with them and loved exploring new activities together. A devoted parent, she found joy in their laughter and happiness, especially when sharing experiences during travel, particularly in the charming fall season and festive holidays.
Her creativity was not limited to her family; Amanda enjoyed expressing herself through crafting and art. She was a passionate couponer, always finding ways to bring joy to her home while being resourceful in her endeavors.
Amanda is survived by her mother, Margaret Bourbon; her four sons, Hayden, Jalen, Rylan and Kamryn DeClue; She also leaves behind her partner, Scott Dicus, and her siblings, brothers Ron Bourbon Jr. and his wife Loretta, Daniel Bourbon, and sisters Kelly Bequette and her husband Brian, and Holly Bourbon. Father of her children, Josh DeClue. Additionally, Amanda is survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and dear friends whose lives she touched.
She was preceded in death by her father, Ronald Bourbon, whose absence is felt keenly by her family.
As we remember Amanda, we celebrate a life defined by love, creativity, and an unwavering commitment to her family and friends. Her memory will forever live on in the hearts of those who were fortunate to know her.
Visitation for Amanda was held Saturday, January 3rd from 11 A.M. to 1 P.M. at Moore Funeral Home in Potosi with a memorial service taking place at 1 P.M. the same day officiated by Brother Mark Wilkinson.
All service were under the care and direction of Moore Funeral Home in Potosi.
