Gerald Snyder
January 14, 2026
Gerald Snyder, a beloved husband, father, and grandfather, passed away peacefully in the comfort of his home on Thursday, January 8, 2025, at the age of 80. Gerald was born on March 13, 1945 in Risco, Missouri, a son of the late Odis Snyder and Ida (Chipman) Snyder. He grew up in the flat lands of New Madrid County, where as a young boy he picked cotton—an experience that helped instill the strong work ethic he carried throughout his life.
Gerald proudly served his country in the United States Army from 1967 to 1969. He will be honored for his service with Military Honors presented by the United States Army and American Legion Post 218.
Following his military service, Gerald dedicated much of his working life to McDonnell Douglas before transferring to Boeing, where he retired after approximately 35 years of service. Even in retirement, he continued working by driving a dump truck for his son, David. Gerald was known as a hard worker both in his career and at home, taking pride in everything he did—especially his yard, which he kept meticulously maintained.
Gerald enjoyed hunting with his wife, Mary, and cherished their many outdoor adventures together. He loved old-fashioned camping through the years at the Current River, and in more recent years, Gerald and Mary spent time at their cabin there, making countless memories with family. He also enjoyed watching westerns - especially Gunsmoke - wrestling, riding dune buggies, and four-wheeling.
Those who remain to cherish his memory include his wife of nearly 55 years, Mary Snyder; his three sons, Michael (Mandi) Snyder, David (Krista) Snyder, and Wayne (Sandy) Snyder; six grandchildren, Andrew (Janny) Snyder, Shelby (Austin) LaRue, Dakota Snyder, Courtney Snyder, Jacob Snyder, and Zoey Snyder; five great-grandchildren, Korbin, Kasen, Knox, Emmerson, and Bryan; two brothers, Glen Snyder and Danny Snyder; as well as nieces, nephews, and many other dear family members.
In addition to his parents, Gerald was preceded in death by six siblings, Bobby Snyder, Elbert (Karen) Roden, Eugene Snyder, Jim Snyder, Larry Snyder, and Alice Johnson; and special family members, Robert and Sheila Roden.
Visitation was held on Monday, January 12th from 11 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 1 p.m., all held at DeClue Funeral Home.
Gerald will be remembered for his dedication to his family, his unwavering work ethic, and the many cherished memories he created with those he loved. His legacy will live on in the hearts of all who knew and loved him.
