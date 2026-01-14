Charles Martin “Charley” Marcee
Charles Martin “Charley” Marcee, 62, of Potosi, was born on March 6, 1963, a son of the late Robert “Bob” and Wilma (Williams) Marcee. Charley passed suddenly away on Tuesday, January 6, 2025.
On April 7, 2000, Charley was united in marriage to Patricia Thorn. He was a devoted and loving husband and father. Charley was blessed with four children, two of whom he proudly adopted, and he cherished his role as “Papa” to his grandchildren. He adored them deeply and could never say "no" when they asked him to do anything.
Charley dedicated much of his life to serving his country. In 1982, he enlisted in the United States Army, where he served honorably for over 22 years as an Air Assault Qualified Combat Engineer. His service included several overseas deployments, most notably a 15-month combat tour in Iraq from 2004 to 2005. Throughout his military career, Charley received numerous honors, including the Army Lapel Button, National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, Armed Forces Reserve Medal, and the Army Service Ribbon. He retired with the rank of E-5 Sergeant.
Following his military service, Charley continued his strong work ethic, retiring from the Teamsters and Laborers’ Union and later from the Missouri Department of Corrections.
In 2015, Charley re-dedicated his life to the Lord and was baptized. He later received his ordination in 2019 through the Church of God. His faith was central to his life, and he served passionately in jail ministry, street evangelism, children’s ministry, outreach to the homeless, drug addiction resources, and preaching the Gospel. Charley was never ashamed of his faith and boldly shared the Word of God wherever he went. He was known for his generous heart and welcoming spirit. He never met a stranger, loved life deeply, and would help anyone in need.
Charley was preceded in death by his parents, Robert “Bob” and Wilma Marcee; and his siblings, Bobby Marcee, Linda Marcee, David Marcee, Danny Marcee, and Billy Marcee.
Those who remain to treasure his memory include his wife, Patti Marcee; his children, Tyler Marcee (wife, Luz); Treasure Randazzo (husband, Kevin); Alex Armstrong (wife, Mary); and Michael Marcee. He also leaves behind his beloved grandchildren, Wyatt, Cali, Klarissa, Karson, AJ, and Landon. Additional survivors include his siblings, Kenny Marcee; Terry Marcee (wife, Elaine); Charlotte Sweet (husband, Dale); Bonnie Hedrick; Barbara Rodriguez; and Rita Lahr; his in-laws, Reda and Jerry Speak, and Rev. Jack and Ann Thorn; along with many nieces, nephews, extended family members, and dear friends.
Visitation was held on Friday, January 9th, beginning at 4 p.m. with a funeral service following at 7 p.m. Full military honors were presented by the United States Army and American Legion Post 218. Interment will take place at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.
DeClue Funeral Home was honored to care for the family of Mr. Charles Marcee during this time.
Visitation was held on Friday, January 9th, beginning at 4 p.m. with a funeral service following at 7 p.m. Full military honors were presented by the United States Army and American Legion Post 218. Interment will take place at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.
DeClue Funeral Home was honored to care for the family of Mr. Charles Marcee during this time.
