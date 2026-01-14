Amelia Barbara Arnold
January 14, 2026
Amelia Barbara Arnold of Potosi, was born on February 10, 1994 in Rolla, a cherished daughter of Steve and Nichole Arnold. Amelia passed away on Monday, December 29, 2025 at 31 years old.
Amelia was a proud graduate of Potosi High School, Class of 2012. She was athletic and loved running, competing in both track and cross country. She lived with energy, warmth, and an infectious light that was felt by everyone who knew her.
Creativity flowed naturally through Amelia. She was very artistic and found joy in drawing, making crafts, crocheting, and creating with her hands. Music, however, was the deepest expression of who Amelia was. Through music, she shared her feelings, her faith, her talent, and her life. Amelia taught herself to play the guitar, could also play the piano, and had a beautiful singing voice. During her time at Teen Challenge, she wrote several Christian songs that she was deeply proud of - songs that reflected her faith, her journey, and her love for God.
Amelia was highly intelligent and had the ability to excel at anything she committed herself to. She had an advanced understanding of the Bible and a strong faith. Her light shone brightly, offering comfort, compassion, and hope to those around her.
She had a uniquely special bond with her brothers and had an incredible ability to reach them, calm them, and understand them - especially in relation to their autism - when no one else could. Above all, Amelia loved her family deeply.
Amelia was kind to family and strangers alike, always willing to help, encourage, and love. Her gentle spirit, creative soul, and faithful heart will be forever remembered.
She is survived by her parents, Steve and Nichole Arnold; her daughter, Autumn Anderson; her son, Wayman Arnold; her siblings, Andrew Arnold, Maggie Richards, and Garrett Arnold; her grandparents, Vincent and Debbie Scidone, and Magdaline “Dixie” Hess; along with many loving aunts, uncles, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Barbara Scidone and Kenneth Hess.
Visitation for Amelia was held on Monday, January 5th at DeClue Funeral Home, beginning at 11 a.m. Funeral services began at 1 p.m., Pastor Dwight Jones officiated . Interment followed at Redbud Memorial Gardens.
DeClue Funeral Home was honored to serve the family of Ms. Amelia Arnold during this time.
Amelia was a proud graduate of Potosi High School, Class of 2012. She was athletic and loved running, competing in both track and cross country. She lived with energy, warmth, and an infectious light that was felt by everyone who knew her.
Creativity flowed naturally through Amelia. She was very artistic and found joy in drawing, making crafts, crocheting, and creating with her hands. Music, however, was the deepest expression of who Amelia was. Through music, she shared her feelings, her faith, her talent, and her life. Amelia taught herself to play the guitar, could also play the piano, and had a beautiful singing voice. During her time at Teen Challenge, she wrote several Christian songs that she was deeply proud of - songs that reflected her faith, her journey, and her love for God.
Amelia was highly intelligent and had the ability to excel at anything she committed herself to. She had an advanced understanding of the Bible and a strong faith. Her light shone brightly, offering comfort, compassion, and hope to those around her.
She had a uniquely special bond with her brothers and had an incredible ability to reach them, calm them, and understand them - especially in relation to their autism - when no one else could. Above all, Amelia loved her family deeply.
Amelia was kind to family and strangers alike, always willing to help, encourage, and love. Her gentle spirit, creative soul, and faithful heart will be forever remembered.
She is survived by her parents, Steve and Nichole Arnold; her daughter, Autumn Anderson; her son, Wayman Arnold; her siblings, Andrew Arnold, Maggie Richards, and Garrett Arnold; her grandparents, Vincent and Debbie Scidone, and Magdaline “Dixie” Hess; along with many loving aunts, uncles, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Barbara Scidone and Kenneth Hess.
Visitation for Amelia was held on Monday, January 5th at DeClue Funeral Home, beginning at 11 a.m. Funeral services began at 1 p.m., Pastor Dwight Jones officiated . Interment followed at Redbud Memorial Gardens.
DeClue Funeral Home was honored to serve the family of Ms. Amelia Arnold during this time.
A healthy Washington County requires great community news.
Please support The Independent-Journal by subscribing today!
Please support The Independent-Journal by subscribing today!