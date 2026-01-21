Janith Byington
January 21, 2026
Janith Josephine Byington was born on January 2, 1944 in Farmington, and passed away peacefully on January 12, 2026, surrounded by her loving family. A devoted family woman, Janith carried the warmth and kindness of her spirit throughout her life.
Janith is survived by her beloved daughters, Ronda Reeves and her husband Tim, and Ramona Warson and her husband Craig. Her sons, Mark Byington and his wife Bonnie, and Lucian Byington, honor her legacy alongside her grandchildren, Kayla, Ronnie, Stephen, Christina, Christal, Shannon, and Tasha; 10 great grandchildren, two great grandchildren and two great great grandchildren. As a proud mother and grandmother, Janith took immense joy in her family, fostering a close-knit environment that resonated with affection.
Janith was united in marriage to Ronald Byington on October 3, 1959. They lovingly shared 46 years together until his passing on October 26, 2005. Together, they built a family that reflected their values of love and faith.
Throughout her lifetime, she was known for her love of planting flowers and spending quality moments with friends and family. Janith's easygoing and caring nature made her a source of solace and joy to those who knew her.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Ronald Byington; her son, Dennis Byington; her parents, Maudie (Gowen) Barton and Delmer Barton; grandchildren, Buck and Sherina; sisters, Mary Davis, Irene DeClue, Louella Rogers, Delores Thurmond, and Barbara Davis; as well as her brothers, Alvie, Donnie, Ronnie, Lonnie, Ricky, and Russell Barton.
Janith will be remembered fondly for the love she shared and the memories she created. She leaves behind a legacy of kindness, love, and familial devotion that will forever resonate in the hearts of her family and friends.
Visitation for Janith was held Thursday, January 15th from 4 to 8 P.M. at Moore Funeral Home in Potosi. Visitation resumed Friday morning January 16th from 9 to 10 A.M. at the same location.
Funeral services were held Friday, January 16th at 11 A.M. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bonne Terre with Father Jon Snyder officiating.
Burial and final prayers took place at St. Joseph Cemetery in Bonne Terre. Serving as pallbearers were Matthew Dilday, Brian Warsaw, Aston Byington, Gage Byington, Ronnie Byington, and Travis Barton.
All services were under the care and direction of Moore Funeral Home in Potosi.
