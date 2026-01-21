Michael Barton
January 21, 2026
Michael Kelly Barton, a beloved family man known for his humor and warmth, passed away peacefully on January 8, 2026, at the age of 78. Born on October 3, 1947 in Irondale, Michael was loved by all who knew him and could be best described as having never met a stranger.
Throughout his life, Michael was known for being funny, always joking, and having fun. He possessed an infectious joy, maintaining an admirable outlook that seemed to dismiss the notion of a bad day. His love for people shone through in all his interactions, fostering lasting relationships and memories.
Michael was a man of many interests; he found joy in fishing, going hunting, and indulging in his fondness for old movies. However, it was the time spent with family and friends that truly brought him happiness. His proudest accomplishments were being a loving father and grandfather, roles he cherished deeply.
Michael is survived by his devoted wife, Annie Barton. They were united in marriage on January 31, 1984, sharing many memories together. Michael is also remembered fondly by his children, daughter Heather Beister and her husband Kevin from Des Moines, Iowa, and son Michael Barton and his wife Gretta from Saint Peters. He was a loving father figure to his two stepsons, Edward Riess and wife Margaret, and Jimmy Riess.
His legacy continues through his cherished grandchildren, Brennon Foster and husband Zeke, Bryon Arnett, Corine Barton, Levi Barton, and Laine Barton. Additionally, he delighted in the company of his great-grandchildren, Alayna Swan and Oliver Ryan Snider.
Michael was preceded in death by his parents, Jeanette Ruth (Ives) Barton and Robert Barton, Sr., as well as his brother, Robert Barton, Jr.
In his passing, Michael leaves behind a legacy of laughter, love, and cherished memories that will forever resonate within the hearts of those who knew him. He will be deeply missed and fondly remembered.
Visitation for Michael was held Saturday, January 17th from 11 A.M. to 1 P.M. at Moore Funeral Home in Potosi with a memorial service taking place at 1 P.M. with Pastor Robb Elders officiating.
All services were under the care and direction of Moore Funeral Home in Potosi.
Throughout his life, Michael was known for being funny, always joking, and having fun. He possessed an infectious joy, maintaining an admirable outlook that seemed to dismiss the notion of a bad day. His love for people shone through in all his interactions, fostering lasting relationships and memories.
Michael was a man of many interests; he found joy in fishing, going hunting, and indulging in his fondness for old movies. However, it was the time spent with family and friends that truly brought him happiness. His proudest accomplishments were being a loving father and grandfather, roles he cherished deeply.
Michael is survived by his devoted wife, Annie Barton. They were united in marriage on January 31, 1984, sharing many memories together. Michael is also remembered fondly by his children, daughter Heather Beister and her husband Kevin from Des Moines, Iowa, and son Michael Barton and his wife Gretta from Saint Peters. He was a loving father figure to his two stepsons, Edward Riess and wife Margaret, and Jimmy Riess.
His legacy continues through his cherished grandchildren, Brennon Foster and husband Zeke, Bryon Arnett, Corine Barton, Levi Barton, and Laine Barton. Additionally, he delighted in the company of his great-grandchildren, Alayna Swan and Oliver Ryan Snider.
Michael was preceded in death by his parents, Jeanette Ruth (Ives) Barton and Robert Barton, Sr., as well as his brother, Robert Barton, Jr.
In his passing, Michael leaves behind a legacy of laughter, love, and cherished memories that will forever resonate within the hearts of those who knew him. He will be deeply missed and fondly remembered.
Visitation for Michael was held Saturday, January 17th from 11 A.M. to 1 P.M. at Moore Funeral Home in Potosi with a memorial service taking place at 1 P.M. with Pastor Robb Elders officiating.
All services were under the care and direction of Moore Funeral Home in Potosi.
A healthy Washington County requires great community news.
Please support The Independent-Journal by subscribing today!
Please support The Independent-Journal by subscribing today!