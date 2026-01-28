Randall Hampton
January 28, 2026
Randall "Randy" Hampton, born on September 27th, 1958 in Farmington, departed this life peacefully on January 19th, 2026, in Irondale. Randy was a cherished husband, devoted father, loving grandfather, and a dedicated friend, remembered for his deep passion for his family.
Randy was a man who loved spending time with his children and grandchildren. Randall is survived by his beloved wife, Sharon Lea (Bone) Hampton of Irondale; sons, Jeremy Hampton and wife Amber of Ste. Genevieve, and Zachary Hampton of Irondale; his daughter, Bethany Major and her husband Nick of Park Hills; sisters, Becky Turner of Gumbo, and Medina Hickman of Irondale; brother Tony Hampton and wife Brenda of Bonne Terre; sister-in-law Pam Hampton of Potosi; and his seven grandchildren, Dayton, Finnley, Brayden, Ellieana, Jasper, Ezra, Shelby, Conrad and his two friends Matt Niehaus and Oscar Withrow. All whom will miss Randall dearly.
Randall is proceeded in death by his mother Wilma June (Horton) Hampton and Father Ernest Nelson Hampton Sr.; brothers Ronnie Hampton, Kevin Hampton, and Ernest “Junior” Hampton; and his son, Ryan Louis Nelson Hampton.
Randy's interests were diverse and deeply rooted in an appreciation for history. He was a huge fan of American history, regularly traveling to participate in Civil War reenactments. In addition to his historical passion, he enjoyed camping and fishing and had a profound love for horses. He found joy in woodworking, creating pieces that reflected his craftsmanship.
Randall Hampton will be remembered as a kind-hearted man whose legacy of love for family and history will continue to inspire those whose lives he touched.
A visitation was held Thursday, January 22nd from 10 A.M. to 1 P.M. at Moore Funeral Home in Potosi. All services were under the care and direction of Moore Funeral Home in Potosi.
Randy was a man who loved spending time with his children and grandchildren. Randall is survived by his beloved wife, Sharon Lea (Bone) Hampton of Irondale; sons, Jeremy Hampton and wife Amber of Ste. Genevieve, and Zachary Hampton of Irondale; his daughter, Bethany Major and her husband Nick of Park Hills; sisters, Becky Turner of Gumbo, and Medina Hickman of Irondale; brother Tony Hampton and wife Brenda of Bonne Terre; sister-in-law Pam Hampton of Potosi; and his seven grandchildren, Dayton, Finnley, Brayden, Ellieana, Jasper, Ezra, Shelby, Conrad and his two friends Matt Niehaus and Oscar Withrow. All whom will miss Randall dearly.
Randall is proceeded in death by his mother Wilma June (Horton) Hampton and Father Ernest Nelson Hampton Sr.; brothers Ronnie Hampton, Kevin Hampton, and Ernest “Junior” Hampton; and his son, Ryan Louis Nelson Hampton.
Randy's interests were diverse and deeply rooted in an appreciation for history. He was a huge fan of American history, regularly traveling to participate in Civil War reenactments. In addition to his historical passion, he enjoyed camping and fishing and had a profound love for horses. He found joy in woodworking, creating pieces that reflected his craftsmanship.
Randall Hampton will be remembered as a kind-hearted man whose legacy of love for family and history will continue to inspire those whose lives he touched.
A visitation was held Thursday, January 22nd from 10 A.M. to 1 P.M. at Moore Funeral Home in Potosi. All services were under the care and direction of Moore Funeral Home in Potosi.
A healthy Washington County requires great community news.
Please support The Independent-Journal by subscribing today!
Please support The Independent-Journal by subscribing today!