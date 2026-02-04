Barbara “Jerry” Held
February 04, 2026
Barbara "Jerry" Held, born on September 15th, 1943 in Olympia, Washington, departed this life on January 18th, 2026, in Potosi, Missouri. A beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend, Jerry was known for her vibrant personality and unwavering love for her family and friends.
Jerry’s warm spirit shone brightly in all aspects of her life. She took joy in the simple pleasures, often found with a book in hand or tending to her garden, Jerry had a talent for bringing beauty into the world, much like she brought warmth and joy to those around her.
Jerry is survived by her husband, John Held; daughter, Dawn Alexandria Held and her partner Pam Mayrose of Ballwin; son John Held and his wife Alice of Tallahassee, Florida; brothers, Allen Brown of Ellsville, and Kenneth Brown of Valley Park; seven grandchildren, Devin and wife Sonya, Alexandria "Ale" and husband Jordan, Daniel, Elaina, Victoria "Tori”, Thomas, and Sofia; Jerry was also blessed with six great-grandchildren, Patynn, Sawyer, Declan, Parker, Lennon, and Grant; her loving and very kind nephew Sam Brown, as well as many other nieces and nephews. In addition to her family, Jerry’s supportive network included dear friends, such as Evelyn Brown, Anne Patton-Schubert, and Betty King, who enriched her life with companionship and love throughout the years. All whom will miss Jerry dearly and treasure all the fond memories they have with her.
Jerry is preceded in death by her mother, Pauline (Cash) Brown, father, Everett "E.L." Brown, brother, Roger Brown, and sister-in-law, Mary Brown.
Jerry Held’s life was a beautiful picture painted with love, laughter, and kindness. Though she has departed from this earthly realm, the seeds of her love will continue to blossom in the hearts of all who were fortunate to know her.
Visitation for Jerry was held Tuesday, January 27th from 11 a.m. to 12 noon at Moore Funeral Home in Potosi with the funeral service taking place at 12 noon with Reverend Paul Rueckert officiating.
All services were under the care and direction of Moore Funeral Home in Potosi.
Jerry’s warm spirit shone brightly in all aspects of her life. She took joy in the simple pleasures, often found with a book in hand or tending to her garden, Jerry had a talent for bringing beauty into the world, much like she brought warmth and joy to those around her.
Jerry is survived by her husband, John Held; daughter, Dawn Alexandria Held and her partner Pam Mayrose of Ballwin; son John Held and his wife Alice of Tallahassee, Florida; brothers, Allen Brown of Ellsville, and Kenneth Brown of Valley Park; seven grandchildren, Devin and wife Sonya, Alexandria "Ale" and husband Jordan, Daniel, Elaina, Victoria "Tori”, Thomas, and Sofia; Jerry was also blessed with six great-grandchildren, Patynn, Sawyer, Declan, Parker, Lennon, and Grant; her loving and very kind nephew Sam Brown, as well as many other nieces and nephews. In addition to her family, Jerry’s supportive network included dear friends, such as Evelyn Brown, Anne Patton-Schubert, and Betty King, who enriched her life with companionship and love throughout the years. All whom will miss Jerry dearly and treasure all the fond memories they have with her.
Jerry is preceded in death by her mother, Pauline (Cash) Brown, father, Everett "E.L." Brown, brother, Roger Brown, and sister-in-law, Mary Brown.
Jerry Held’s life was a beautiful picture painted with love, laughter, and kindness. Though she has departed from this earthly realm, the seeds of her love will continue to blossom in the hearts of all who were fortunate to know her.
Visitation for Jerry was held Tuesday, January 27th from 11 a.m. to 12 noon at Moore Funeral Home in Potosi with the funeral service taking place at 12 noon with Reverend Paul Rueckert officiating.
All services were under the care and direction of Moore Funeral Home in Potosi.
A healthy Washington County requires great community news.
Please support The Independent-Journal by subscribing today!
Please support The Independent-Journal by subscribing today!