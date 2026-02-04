Linda Dickey
February 04, 2026
Linda Carol Dickey, born on June 12th, 1944 in Potosi, departed this life peacefully on January 19th, 2026, in Farmington. She was a beloved daughter, sister, wife, mother, and grandmother whose passion for life resonated deeply with all who knew her.
Linda was surrounded by a loving family. She is survived by her two sons, Brett Dickey and wife Shelley of Bonne Terre, and Doug Dickey and wife Dawn of Fredericktown; her grandchildren, Kiley and Colin Boevingloh, Karter and Chadley Dickey, Alissah and Kyle Boger, Ashley and Matt Aholt, and Easton Byington; six great-grandchildren, Kaisley, Colette, Bryson, Linden, Colson, and Ollie; and her sister-in-law, Ruth Dickey of Potosi. All whom will miss her deeply.
Linda was preceded in death by her husband William “Billy” Dickey; her mother, Helen (Edgar) Rickner; her father Clarence Rickner; and her sister Betty Eaton.
Linda had a generous heart and was always willing to help anyone in need. She supported numerous charitable organizations including the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, and the American Cancer Society, among many others. Her love also bloomed in her flower gardens, where she had a remarkable gift for bringing even the most tired plants back to life. Linda found great joy in watering, tending, and nurturing her flowers; we can easily imagine her now creating beautiful floral arrangements, wreaths, and fancy bows for any angel in need.
Always on the go, Linda dedicated many years of her life to a successful career in sales at Purcell tire, Dickey Dodge, Chrysler Plymouth, Parker Banks Chevrolet, and then ultimately retired from Crown Motors. Her family meant everything to her, and she never missed a sporting event that any of her grandchildren participated in. Linda also loved to travel and explore new places, always eager for the next adventure. Her love and spirit will be carried on by all who knew her.
Linda will be remembered for her vibrant spirit, unwavering love for her family, and the joyful moments she created throughout her life. Her memory will forever live on in the hearts of those she touched.
Visitation for Linda was held Thursday, January 29th from 4 to 8 P.M. at Moore Funeral Home in Potosi. Visitation resumed Friday morning January 30th from 9 to 11 A.M. at the same location.
Funeral services were held Friday, January 30th at 11 A.M. at Moore Funeral Home in Potosi with Bro. Daryl Green officiating. Burial and final prayers took place at New Masonic Cemetery in Potosi. Serving as pallbearers were Brett Dickey, Doug Dickey, Karter Dickey, Kyle Boger, Matt Aholt, and Colin Boevingloh.
All services were under the care and direction of Moore Funeral Home in Potosi.
Linda was surrounded by a loving family. She is survived by her two sons, Brett Dickey and wife Shelley of Bonne Terre, and Doug Dickey and wife Dawn of Fredericktown; her grandchildren, Kiley and Colin Boevingloh, Karter and Chadley Dickey, Alissah and Kyle Boger, Ashley and Matt Aholt, and Easton Byington; six great-grandchildren, Kaisley, Colette, Bryson, Linden, Colson, and Ollie; and her sister-in-law, Ruth Dickey of Potosi. All whom will miss her deeply.
Linda was preceded in death by her husband William “Billy” Dickey; her mother, Helen (Edgar) Rickner; her father Clarence Rickner; and her sister Betty Eaton.
Linda had a generous heart and was always willing to help anyone in need. She supported numerous charitable organizations including the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, and the American Cancer Society, among many others. Her love also bloomed in her flower gardens, where she had a remarkable gift for bringing even the most tired plants back to life. Linda found great joy in watering, tending, and nurturing her flowers; we can easily imagine her now creating beautiful floral arrangements, wreaths, and fancy bows for any angel in need.
Always on the go, Linda dedicated many years of her life to a successful career in sales at Purcell tire, Dickey Dodge, Chrysler Plymouth, Parker Banks Chevrolet, and then ultimately retired from Crown Motors. Her family meant everything to her, and she never missed a sporting event that any of her grandchildren participated in. Linda also loved to travel and explore new places, always eager for the next adventure. Her love and spirit will be carried on by all who knew her.
Linda will be remembered for her vibrant spirit, unwavering love for her family, and the joyful moments she created throughout her life. Her memory will forever live on in the hearts of those she touched.
Visitation for Linda was held Thursday, January 29th from 4 to 8 P.M. at Moore Funeral Home in Potosi. Visitation resumed Friday morning January 30th from 9 to 11 A.M. at the same location.
Funeral services were held Friday, January 30th at 11 A.M. at Moore Funeral Home in Potosi with Bro. Daryl Green officiating. Burial and final prayers took place at New Masonic Cemetery in Potosi. Serving as pallbearers were Brett Dickey, Doug Dickey, Karter Dickey, Kyle Boger, Matt Aholt, and Colin Boevingloh.
All services were under the care and direction of Moore Funeral Home in Potosi.
A healthy Washington County requires great community news.
Please support The Independent-Journal by subscribing today!
Please support The Independent-Journal by subscribing today!