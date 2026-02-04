Hazel Ann Nelson
February 04, 2026
Hazel Ann Nelson, age 91, of Park Hills, passed away Friday, January 30, 2026, at Cedarhurst Assisted Living in Farmington, surrounded by her loving family. Ann was born on Saturday, March 17, 1934 in Irondale, to the late Quinten and Maggie (Beck) Province
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, William V. Anderson Sr. and her second husband William H. Nelson Jr. She was also preceded by a daughter, Dinah Leigh Anderson; a son, Andy Anderson; daughter-in-law, Maryellen Anderson; grandson, Nolan Anderson; brother Ronnie Province; and two sisters, Betty Byers and Wilma Pinson
Ann was a longtime member of the Desloge First Baptist Church and was a devoted homemaker, who poured love into everything she did. She found joy in the simple pleasures of life - bowling, gardening, reading, and doing puzzles. Ann was also an avid bridge player, and anyone who knew her knew she brought plenty of fun and competition to the table. Above all, she cherished time spent with her family, who were always the greatest source of her happiness.
She is survived by her loving daughters, Susan (Mark) Spears, Beth (Mike) Haferkamp, Kay Hackworth, Barbie (Mike) Duhon, and Joanie Hill. She also has 16 adoring grandchildren, 29 (and 2 more on the way) great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great-grandchildren; along with other friends and family.
Visitation was held at C.Z Boyer & Son Funeral Home-Desloge Chapel in Desloge, on Thursday, February 5th from 5 to 8 P.M. Visitation resumed on Friday, February 6th from 9 A.M. until the time of service at 11 A.M. Chaplain Judy Richardson officiated. Memorials may be made in Ann’s honor to the Alzheimer’s Association.
