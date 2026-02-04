Jerry Wayne Pickett
February 04, 2026
Jerry Wayne Pickett, born on April 7, 1959, passed away on January 27, 2026 in Potosi at Georgian Gardens Nursing Home, at the age of 66.
Jerry was a son to the late John Henry Pickett and Helen Leona (Nash) Pickett. He cherished the outdoors, enjoying activities like hunting, fishing, and gigging. Music was another passion of Jerry's; he loved playing his guitar and singing, performing with several local bands throughout the years. Jerry also had a talent for taxidermy, which he practiced for many years.
He leaves behind his two daughters, Cory (Matt) Landrigan and Crystal Pickett, along with three grandsons, Gabriel and Anthony Landrigan, and Marcus Titus. Jerry is remembered by his four siblings, Michael (Miranda) Pickett, John (Carla) Pickett, Laura (Danny) Becker, and George (Patti) Pickett. He is also survived by his sisters-in-law, Lauri Pickett and Sandy Pickett, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends.
Jerry is preceded in death by his parents, three siblings, Randy Pickett, Judy Pickett, and David "Buddy" Pickett, and his nephew, Rodney Lands. His memory will continue to live on in the hearts of those who knew and loved him.
There will be no formal services for Jerry, per his wishes. Jerry will be laid to rest with his family at Hopewell Cemetery. Friends are welcome to share a memory, condolences, or sign the online guestbook. Final arrangements for Jerry were cared for by DeClue Funeral Home.
