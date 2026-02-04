Eugene Earl McClain
February 04, 2026
Eugene Earl McClain went to his Heavenly Home on Monday, January 26, 2026 at the age of 88.
Eugene was born on November 10, 1937, a beloved son of the late Ralph McClain and Nellie (Beers) McClain. From the beginning of his life, he carried strong values rooted in family, faith, and perseverance—values that shaped the man he became and the legacy he leaves behind.
Eugene honorably served in the United States Army from August 23, 1961 until August 13, 1963, proudly serving as a Medic in Germany. He dedicated himself to caring for others and exemplified discipline, courage, and commitment throughout his service. Eugene was a current member of the Potosi American Legion and a past member in Illinois.
Eugene was united in marriage to the love of his life, Sharon Yount, on August 17, 2019, at Pine Valley Full Gospel Church. Their love was strong and genuine, marked by devotion, companionship, and joy. They cherished every moment together, especially the quiet times spent sitting on the porch, sharing conversations and laughter.
Even though Eugene did not have children of his own, rekindling his relationship with his high school sweetheart, Sharon, after the passing of their spouses, brought him a new, cherished family. He gained two wonderful daughters, Verna and Sherry.
Eugene had a zest for life that showed in both big and small ways. He was an avid gardener, known for growing the largest tomato plants - always making sure to have one each year. Even later in life, he embraced new experiences, discovering electronics around the age of 81 and enjoying reading and playing games on his Kindle. Eugene also had a love for speed, earning a reputation as having a “lead foot.” He was only ever caught twice, each resulting in a ticket, which became a lighthearted story he enjoyed sharing.
Eugene loved the Lord and always enjoyed being in God’s house on Sundays. He and his wife, Sharon, were faithful members of Eastside Church of God, where he found joy and fellowship. His faith guided his life and continues to be a source of comfort and inspiration to all who knew him.
Those who knew Eugene knew a man of quiet strength and sincere kindness. He was steady, dependable, and thoughtful, showing love through his actions rather than words. His presence brought comfort, and his guidance reflected the wisdom gained from a life well lived.
Eugene held his family close and took pride in his roots. He honored those who came before him and lived with gratitude for each day he was given. His faith sustained him throughout his life and now brings peace in knowing he has entered his eternal home.
Eugene is survived by his loving wife, Sharon McClain; his daughters, Verna Williford (Rick) and Sherry Walter (Ron); his grandchildren, Nick French (Kelly), Courtney Turnbough (Micah), Leslea Horn (Dillon), and Kevin Williford (Sheila); lovingly known as pop-pop by Sylvia and Penelope Turnbough; as well as seven additional great grandchildren, Kate Bannister (Kent), Kylie Muncey (Josiah), Kaleb Curtis, Garrett Phipps, Daniel Williford, Philip Williford, and Jacob Williford. He also leaves behind his great-great-grandchildren, Thatcher, Mirren, Reed, Barnes, Hosanna, Phoebe, Micah, Troy, Jaxon, Alexia, and Geoffrey. Eugene’s siblings include Gladys Phillips, Bill McClain (Helen), Nancy Brown, Dennis McClain, Jane McMillen (Lowell), and Lindell McClain. He is also survived by his brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Roger Yount (Alberta), Fern McClain, and Kathy Akers (Elmer), along with many nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends.
Eugene was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Nellie McClain; his first wife, Vivian McClain; his siblings, Bob McClain, Jim McClain, and Curtis McClain; his grandparents, Arthur and Anna McClain, and Richard and Lee Beers; his special uncle, Haskel “Hack” McClain; his father and mother-in-law, Earl and Genevieve Yount; his sister-in-law, Marilyn Yount; and his brothers-in-law, Harry Brown, Don Phillips, and Ray Taylor.
Visitation was held on Sunday, February 1st from 4 to 7 P.M. at DeClue Funeral Home. Visitation resumed on Monday, February 2nd from 10 A.M. until the time of the funeral service at 1 P.M. Pastor Ryan Retzer officiated. Interment and final prayers were held at Sunset Hill Cemetery. Funeral arrangements were respectfully entrusted to the care and direction of DeClue Funeral Home.
