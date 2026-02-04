Mary Emma Sancegrow
February 04, 2026
Mary Emma Sancegrow, lovingly known as Emma, was born on February 29, 1936, a daughter of the late Kelly and Ollie (Goodson) Stroup. On January 13, 1958, she was united in marriage to Robert Clarence Sancegrow. Together, they shared one son and built a wonderful life together.
Emma passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 25, 2026, at the age of 89.
Emma was known for her kind heart and giving spirit. She truly never met a stranger and was always willing to give her last dollar to help someone in need. She deeply loved her family and had a natural gift for caring for others, becoming a mother-figure to many of Mark’s friends over the years. She also had a special love for her cats, who brought her great comfort.
In her quieter moments, Emma enjoyed watching Gunsmoke and Everybody Loves Raymond, listening to old country music, and reminiscing about earlier days. Before her eyesight declined, she loved reading western novels, taking hikes, fishing, and cooking memorable holiday dinners for her family - moments that will be cherished forever.
Those who remain to cherish her memory include her son, Mark Sancegrow and Christina; five grandchildren, Emma Sancegrow, Gary Wayne Sancegrow, Randy Bourbon, Tracy Bourbon, and Logan Sancegrow; three great-grandchildren, Keaira, Devin, and Adria; as well as dear nieces, nephews, and extended family.
In addition to her parents, Emma was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Robert Clarence Sancegrow, and her sister, Cora Ella Lands.
Visitation for Emma was held on Tuesday, February 3rd at DeClue Funeral Home, beginning at 10:30 a.m. Funeral services began at 12 noon, with Elder Mike Jarvis officiating. Interment and final prayers were held at New Diggins Cemetery, Mineral Point.
DeClue Funeral Home was honored to care for the family of Ms. Emma Sancegrow during this difficult time.
Emma passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 25, 2026, at the age of 89.
Emma was known for her kind heart and giving spirit. She truly never met a stranger and was always willing to give her last dollar to help someone in need. She deeply loved her family and had a natural gift for caring for others, becoming a mother-figure to many of Mark’s friends over the years. She also had a special love for her cats, who brought her great comfort.
In her quieter moments, Emma enjoyed watching Gunsmoke and Everybody Loves Raymond, listening to old country music, and reminiscing about earlier days. Before her eyesight declined, she loved reading western novels, taking hikes, fishing, and cooking memorable holiday dinners for her family - moments that will be cherished forever.
Those who remain to cherish her memory include her son, Mark Sancegrow and Christina; five grandchildren, Emma Sancegrow, Gary Wayne Sancegrow, Randy Bourbon, Tracy Bourbon, and Logan Sancegrow; three great-grandchildren, Keaira, Devin, and Adria; as well as dear nieces, nephews, and extended family.
In addition to her parents, Emma was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Robert Clarence Sancegrow, and her sister, Cora Ella Lands.
Visitation for Emma was held on Tuesday, February 3rd at DeClue Funeral Home, beginning at 10:30 a.m. Funeral services began at 12 noon, with Elder Mike Jarvis officiating. Interment and final prayers were held at New Diggins Cemetery, Mineral Point.
DeClue Funeral Home was honored to care for the family of Ms. Emma Sancegrow during this difficult time.
A healthy Washington County requires great community news.
Please support The Independent-Journal by subscribing today!
Please support The Independent-Journal by subscribing today!