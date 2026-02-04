Daniel Clarence Brown
February 04, 2026
Daniel Clarence Brown, born on July 2, 1949, departed this life on Sunday, January 25, 2026 at the age of 76.
Affectionately known as Dan to many, he was the son of the late James Edward Brown and Thelma Esther (Midyett) Brown, and the youngest of three siblings. In addition to his parents, Dan was also preceded in death by his brother, Ronald Brown.
Dan grew up in Pilot Knob, where he developed a deep love for the outdoors at an early age. In his younger years, he especially enjoyed horseback riding, a passion he often spoke of throughout his life. An avid outdoorsman, Dan loved hunting and spending time outside.
Those who knew Dan knew how much he enjoyed visiting and talking with friends and family. He could often be found sitting on his front porch, enjoying conversation and the simple moments of life. In his leisure time, Dan liked watching Westerns, including Bat Masterson and Tales of Wells Fargo, as well as Matlock, Hallmark movies, and his favorite film, Dances with Wolves. He also enjoyed watching football.
Dan had a special love for his dogs, Rudy and Lexi, and greatly enjoyed playing with them. He began his career with The Doe Run Company in 1993, where he worked until his retirement in 2014.
Those who remain to cherish his memory include his three daughters, Tracy Marie Farris, Kristina Danielle Brown, and Kaytlin Michelle Huskey (husband, Cameron); four grandchildren, Brendan, Addison, Vincent, and Gabriel; and a brother, Edward Brown (wife, Emma). He is also fondly remembered by his nieces, nephews, and extended family.
Above all, Dan loved his family, especially his children and grandchildren, who brought him immense joy. He will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered by all who knew him.
Visitation was held on Thursday, January 29th at DeClue Funeral Home from 10:30 A.M. until the time of his funeral service at 12 noon. Interment and final prayers were held at Myers Cemetery in Black. Dan's funeral arrangements were respectfully entrusted to the care and direction of DeClue Funeral Home.
