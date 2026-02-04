Marvin Clifford Jenkins
Marvin Clifford Jenkins, of Belgrade, was born on January 17, 1951 in Potosi, a son of the late Marvin Clifford Jenkins Sr. and Myrtle (Sago) Jenkins.
On May 23, 1975, Marvin was united in marriage to Opal “Hopie” Warden, who preceded him in death on January 22, 2025. Marvin honorably served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. Through the years, Marvin enjoyed deer and turkey hunting and the solitude of country living. He was passionate about the history of the Civil War and was very knowledgeable about it.
Marvin departed this life at his home on Friday, January 16, 2026, at the age of 74.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Marvin and Myrtle Jenkins; his wife, Hopie Jenkins; four siblings, Roger Jenkins, Donitta Cook, Nancy Nelson, and Byron Jenkins; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Robert Roy and Olive Elizabeth Warden; as well as many other dear In-Laws and family members.
He is survived by his daughter, Ashley (Dustin) Gallaher; two grandchildren, Hayden Graves and Illiana Gallaher; his siblings, Gary (Judy) Grammond, Don Grammond, Doris Grammond, and Donna Ringo; his in-laws, Phyllis Warden, Judy Warden, and Sam and Gail Warden; along with many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
There will be no services held for Marvin. DeClue Funeral Home was honored to have cared for Marvin's arrangements.
