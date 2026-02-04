Michael Kyle Blair
February 04, 2026
Michael Kyle Blair, affectionately known as Mike, passed away unexpectedly on January 11, 2026 at the age of 41 in Potosi. Born on March 31, 1984, in Bakersville, California, Mike was a devoted son, grandson and a cherished brother and uncle.
Mike was a dedicated worker who contributed to the family moving company alongside his parents and brothers. His commitment to hard work was matched only by his loving and caring nature. Known for his willingness to help anyone in need, he left a mark on the lives of those he encountered.
In his leisure time, Mike enjoyed playing video games, watching the show Hawaii 5-0, and passionately supporting the San Francisco 49ers. His joyful spirit and enthusiasm for life created countless fond memories that will be treasured by his family and friends.
Mike is survived by his mother, Cheri Goldsmith; his father, Alan (Cyndi) Blair; and six siblings, Kenneth Blair, Jason Blair, Damien (Blanca) Davis, Aleisha Blair, Ashleigh Blair, and Ashton "Buddy" Blair. He also leaves behind aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and extended family members who will forever hold him in their hearts.
He was preceded in death by his dad, Michael Goldsmith; and his grandparents, Mara Hastings and James F. Davis Sr.; as well as his great-grandparents, Kenneth and Margaret Weddle.
Mike's memory will continue to shine brightly in the hearts of those who loved him, serving as a reminder of the importance of kindness, support, and unwavering dedication to family. There will be no services held for Mike. DeClue Funeral Home was honored to have cared for Mike's arrangements.
