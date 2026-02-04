Gary M. McCallum
February 04, 2026
Gary M. McCallum, age 71, of Herculaneum, died Wednesday, January 21, 2026 at Mercy Jefferson Hospital in Festus. He was born November 8, 1954 in St. Louis, the son of Margaret (Hicks) Phillips the late Charles McCallum. Gary is survived by his fiancé, Bermeta Wall; two daughters, Tonya Dennis (husband Jeremy) and Falisa Beffa (husband Tyson); five grandchildren, Tyler Richardson, Lexi Crane, Taylor Sloan, Kaiden Beffa and Kamryn Beffa; a great-grandchild, Ariel Richardson; a niece, Kennedy (Ethan) Nipper; nephews, Zack Breakfield, Josh Melton and Lyle (Laura) McCallum; siblings Carmen (Robert) Elders and Terry (Judy) McCallum; a great-nephew, Oliver McCallum and a great-niece, Emmy McCallum. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Ruth and Lyle Hicks. A private family Celebration of Life will be held.
