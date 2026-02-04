Lindsey Smith
February 04, 2026
Lindsey Marie Smith, born on June 8, 1985 in Saint Louis, a daughter to Carolyn Heifner and the late Brent Martin. Lindsey passed away on January 19, 2026. Leaving behind many fond memories with her friends and family.
Lindsey's life was marked by her constant optimism and determination to conquer challenges. She embraced each day with a positive outlook, believing in better days ahead. Her passion for life was evident in her many hobbies and interests. Throughout her career, she found fulfillment working as a Certified Nursing Assistant in helping the elderly and had a reputation for being a hard worker. She loved to clean, and found joy in planting, especially tulips. Lindsey had a fondness for Cardinal birds and all sorts of animals, which reflected her gentle spirit.
She cherished memories with her family, particularly self-care nights spent with her daughter, Breanna. These evenings were filled with love, laughter, and creativity as they dyed Breanna's hair and applied face masks, creating lasting bonds that will forever be treasured.
Lindsey is survived by her two beloved children, Breanna Howard (Ethan Frazier) and Trentin Howard, her mother Carolyn Heifner, and her sisters, Christina DeClue, Abigail Eckhoff (and her husband Dwanye), Stephaine Hawkins, and Sarah Neal. She also leaves behind her friends Crystal Luther and Jess Smith, who remember her for both her kindness and her wonderful company. Lindsey was preceded in death by her father, Brent Martin.
Lindsey's legacy of love and compassion will continue to inspire all who knew her. She will be profoundly missed but lovingly remembered.
Visitation for Lindsey was held Monday, February 2nd from 11 a.m. to 12 noon. A memorial service began at 12 noon the same day with Pastor Lloyd Pierce officiating.
All services were under the care and direction of Moore Funeral Home in Potosi.
